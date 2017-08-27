Harvey drops nearly 2 feet of water on Houston area, causing deadly floods

Officials in Houston warned of "catastrophic" and potentially historic flooding in the nation's fourth-largest city on Sunday morning, as Harvey continued to pummel Texas, dropping more than two feet of rain and causing dire, and deadly, flash floods. At least five people have been reported dead as a result of the storm, according to the National Weather Service.

The flood warnings also came with urgent pleas for residents to be cautious, stay indoors and not attempt to travel flooded roadways. Police and rescue workers implored residents who see floodwaters rising near their homes to make their way to the highest point possible — even if it is a roof — while awaiting rescue. On Saturday night, a woman was found dead by her vehicle, believed to have been trapped during a flood.

The U.S. Coast Guard dispatched five helicopters and Houston is expecting about 40 additional boats to find those in need of help, Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a news conference.

"This disaster is going to be a landmark event," said Brock Long, director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, speaking to CNN's "State of the Union." He said he expects the agency to be working in the area for years as Texas recovers from the storm.

By 7 a.m. Central time, the National Weather Service had recorded at least 27 inches of rain in Houston, with an additional three to seven inches expected. Warnings for flash flooding and tornadoes remained in place for a large swath of the state, and storm surges are expected along the coast, bringing flooding to typically dry areas. William H. Hobby Airport was shut down.

"There's flooding all over this city," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said in a live stream video early Sunday morning. "We have one fatality, and a potential second fatality from the floodwaters out here."

As it scrambles to open shelters across Texas, the Red Cross command center in Houston is now "physically isolated" because of floodwaters, said Paul Carden, district director of Red Cross activities in South Texas, which includes Corpus Christi.

"The advice is if you don't have to be out, don't be out," said Bill Begley, a spokesman with the Joint Information Center in Houston at around 7:30 a.m. Central time. He said most of the calls for help they've received have come from residents who tried to drive through the storm and wound up getting stuck in high water.

President Donald Trump praised the way the city's officials are handling the flood, tweeting at 8:25 a.m. that "Good news is have great talent on the ground." He promised to head to Texas "as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption. The focus must be life and safety."

Southwest Airlines flight attendant Allison Brown estimated that at least 50 flight attendants, a number of pilots, airport staff and hundreds of passengers have been stranded at William P. Hobby Airport since at least 1 a.m. Sunday.

Brown said the airport flooded so quickly that shuttles were unable to get to them out. They were told by police that it would be unsafe to attempt to leave.

"Luckily we have the restaurant staff or else we would've been stuck with no food," Brown said. "Waters in the road are around four feet — minimum — surrounding the airport."

The Marriott Courtyard Hotel in Southwest Houston, along the banks of the Brays Bayou, was surrounded by floodwater when guests woke up Sunday morning.

The bayou had overflown its banks and completely swamped a bridge near the hotel, with waters rising at least 10 to 20 feet or more since Saturday. Its powerful brown flow carried large tree branches and other debris.

All roads in the area were underwater, and a park across the bayou was completely flooded. A car nearby had been abandoned, its doors left open. City traffic lights were still blinking red and green over the empty and flooded bridge, but most buildings visible in the area seemed to be dark and possibly without power.

Local station KHOU went offline while covering a live rescue of a driver in an 18-wheeler stuck in more than 10 feet of water near the Interstate 610 loop.

The reporter was able to flag down a rescue crew, but as the rescue was about to take place, the station went dark. The main office said the station had to evacuated because floodwaters seeped into the building.

Harvey pounded the Texas coast on Saturday, making landfall as a Category 4 hurricane that destroyed buildings and caused widespread power outages as residents evacuated towns. Later downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey crept inland, then stalled and dropped hours of torrential rain that officials said has caused catastrophic flooding across a broad section of the state.

Around 9:15 p.m. Central time, police found the body of a woman in southwest Houston, said Kese Smith, a spokesman for the city's emergency management team. He said that officials believe the woman drowned after she drove into high waters and then tried to leave her vehicle.

The woman in Houston was Harvey's second confirmed fatality. Officials earlier confirmed another death near the small coastal town of Rockport, which took a direct hit from the storm, as search and rescue operations continued in ravaged areas that are still largely inaccessible. Officials said Rockport could receive as much as 60 inches of rain through midweek.

"We've been devastated," Rockport Mayor C.J. Wax said in a telephone interview. "There are structures that are either significantly disrupted or completely destroyed. I have some buildings that are lying on the street."

In Pasadena, a suburb of Houston, residents were ordered early Sunday to shelter in place. "Flooding is ongoing; roadways are impassable," city officials warned. "Please do not leave until all-clear is given."

Among the cities at risk of major flooding is Houston, with a population in excess of 2 million. Saturday evening, the city was buffeted by mammoth rains and nonstop lightning. The National Weather Service warned of a flash flood emergency for areas of Southeast Texas, including Harris County, where Houston is located.

Authorities in the Houston area reported they'd received calls from residents climbing into their attics to escape the rising water. Water overflowed the banks of area waterways in more than 30 places, spilling into roadways and homes.