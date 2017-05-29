How President Trump consumes — or does not consume — top-secret intelligence

President Donald Trump consumes classified intelligence like he does most everything else in life: ravenously and impatiently, eager to ingest glinting nuggets but often indifferent to subtleties.

Most mornings, often at 10:30, sometimes earlier, Trump sits behind the historic Resolute desk and, with a fresh Diet Coke fizzing and papers piled high, receives top-secret updates on the world's hot spots. The president interrupts his briefers with questions but also with random asides. He asks that the top brass of the intelligence community be present, and he demands brevity.

As they huddle around the desk, Trump likes to pore over visuals - maps, charts, pictures and videos, as well as "killer graphics," as CIA Director Mike Pompeo phrased it.

"That's our task, right? To deliver the material in a way that he can best understand the information we're trying to communicate," said Pompeo, adding that he, too, prefers to "get to the core of the issue quickly."

Yet there are signs that the president may not be retaining all the intelligence he is presented, fully absorbing its nuance, or respecting the sensitivities of the information and how it was gathered.

Earlier this month, for instance, Trump bragged to top Russian diplomats about the quality of the intelligence and revealed highly classified information, related to the fight against the Islamic State, that had been shared by a U.S. partner.

"I get great intel. I have people brief me on great intel every day," Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during their May 10 meeting in the Oval Office, according to a U.S. official with knowledge of the exchange.

He recently - despite all evidence to the contrary - said that perhaps China, not Russia, had tried to meddle in the 2016 presidential election. And during a meeting in Jerusalem with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, the president seemed to effectively confirm that the private information he divulged to the Russian diplomats came from Israel.

"Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters, responding to a question no one had asked. "Never mentioned it during that conversation."

In March, the president also pressured two of the nation's top intelligence officials to help him publicly push back against the FBI investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and his campaign, a request both men felt was inappropriate.

This portrait of Trump as a consumer of the nation's secrets is based on interviews with several senior administration officials who regularly attend his briefings. Some of the interviews were conducted in early May, before the president's meeting with the Russians.

Trump's posture toward the intelligence community and its work product has evolved in the months since he was sworn in as president.

Before his inauguration, Trump spoke of U.S. spy agencies with contempt. He sent demeaning tweets accusing intelligence officials of behaving as though they were in "Nazi Germany," and he assailed them for what he said were "disgraceful" leaks to the media regarding Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

Intelligence officials were prepared to deliver daily briefings to Trump throughout the transition period, but the president-elect often turned them away, usually agreeing to sit for briefings only once or twice per week.

"You know, I'm, like, a smart person. I don't have to be told the same thing in the same words every single day for the next eight years," Trump told Fox News last December.

President Barack Obama offered a retort when he later appeared on "The Daily Show."

"It doesn't matter how smart you are," Obama said. ". . . If you're not getting their perspective, their detailed perspective, then you are flying blind."

As president, Trump now takes briefings nearly every day. In a White House with few steadying mechanisms - and one led by a Washington neophyte who bristles at structure and protocol - the daily intelligence briefing is the rare constant.

The sessions often run past their scheduled time, stretching for 30 or 45 minutes, prompting Trump's chief of staff, Reince Priebus, to pop into the Oval Office to cut off the discussion: "Mr. President, we've got people backing up outside."

"A president who I think came into the office thinking he would focus on domestic issues - 'make America great again' - has learned that you inherit the world and its problems when you're president of the United States," said Daniel Coats, director of national intelligence and a frequent participant in Trump's briefings.

"One time he came in and said, 'All right, what's the bad news this morning?' " Coats added. "You can see the weight of the burden on the shoulders of the president."

Yet while Pompeo and Coats praise the intelligence-consuming habits of the president who appointed them, Trump's standing among career intelligence officers remains strained. He has continued to disparage their motives and work - most notably by refusing to accept the consensus of the CIA, the FBI and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that Russia waged an unprecedented effort to disrupt the 2016 election. In a recent television interview, Trump said that it "could have been China, could have been a lot of different groups."

And Trump's reaction to the disclosure that he shared highly classified information with Russian officials was to declare it his "absolute right" to do so and lash out at leakers - making clear that he still sees his own intelligence services as adversaries.

Shortly after taking the oath of office, Trump visited CIA headquarters and delivered a freewheeling speech in which he boasted that "probably almost everybody in this room voted for me," while standing in front of the agency's sacred memorial wall that honors employees killed in the line of duty.

Mark Lowenthal, a former assistant director of the CIA and the president of the Intelligence and Security Academy, said Trump's biggest challenge is his "lack of previous exposure" to sensitive intelligence.