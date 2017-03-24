No deal: How Trump tried, but failed, to get health care plan passed

Shortly after House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., unveiled the Republican health-care plan on March 6, President Donald Trump sat in the Oval Office and queried his advisers: "Is this really a good bill?"

And over the next 18 days, until the bill collapsed in the House on Friday afternoon in a humiliating defeat - the sharpest rebuke yet of Trump's young presidency and his negotiating skills - the question continued to nag at the president.

Even as he thrust himself and the trappings of his office into selling the health-care bill, Trump peppered his aides again and again with the same concern, usually after watching cable news reports chronicling the setbacks, according to two of his advisers: "Is this really a good bill?"

In the end, the answer was no - in part because the president himself seemed to doubt it.

"We were a little bit shy - very little, but it was still a little bit shy, so we pulled it," Trump said Friday afternoon in an interview with The Washington Post.

For Trump, it was never supposed to be this hard. As a real estate mogul on the rise, he wrote "The Art of the Deal," and as a political candidate, he boasted that nobody could make deals as beautifully as he could. Replacing Obamacare, a Republican boogeyman since the day it was enacted seven years ago, was Trump's first chance to prove that he had the magic touch that he claimed eluded Washington.

But Trump's effort was plagued from the beginning. The bill itself would have violated a number of Trump's campaign promises, driving up premiums for millions of citizens and throwing millions more off health insurance - including many of the working-class voters who gravitated to his call to "make America great again." Trump was unsure about the American Health Care Act, though he ultimately dug in for the win, as he put it.

There were other problems, too. Trump never made a real effort to reach out to Democrats, and was unable to pressure enough of his fellow Republicans. He did not speak fluently about bill's details and focused his pitch in purely transactional terms. And he failed to appreciate the importance of replacing Obamacare to the Republican base; for the president, it was an obstacle to move past to get to taxes, trade and the rest of his agenda.

Trump's advisers thought he could nudge the bill over the finish line by sheer force of personality. "He is the closer," White House press secretary Sean Spicer boasted on Wednesday.

But by Friday, it was clear that the closer could not close.

Final debate on the American Health Care Act, legislation that aimed to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, began March 24, 2017, but the bill was withdrawn at the last minute ahead of a vote.

'They just wouldn't do it'

Trump tried to orchestrate his own win.

He cajoled and charmed uncertain members, offering flattery and attention to some and to admonishment and the vague threat of political retribution to others. He invited members to the White House for bowling sessions, gave others rides on Air Force One (complete with lasagna) and grinned for pictures in the Oval Office, where he reminded lawmakers of his margins of victory in their districts.

But legislating, it turned out, was different from cutting deals to splash his name across skyscrapers. And less than 100 days into his administration, the president found himself a red-faced Don Quixote, railing against the intractable forces on Capitol Hill, where Republicans are wearied by years of infighting.

This account of Trump's work on the health-care bill - based on interviews with roughly three dozen White House aides and advisers, members of Congress, and other key figures in the debate - revealed a president in a constant state of negotiation. He remarked to friends and aides that it did not feel much different from his real estate transactions.

"It's the same thing," he said Wednesday in the Oval Office. "Really, it is."

Yet the man accustomed to acting unilaterally as a Manhattan developer faced a series of new and uncomfortable challenges. As president, he was selling the rare product on which he refused to emblazon his name - devoting himself to an issue for which he has little real passion or knowledge and operating as a dealmaker in an unfamiliar town full of conflicting loyalties.

Reflecting Friday on the failure, Trump said he thought he had cultivated a good relationship with the House Freedom Caucus - the band of hard-line conservatives who proudly oppose Ryan and other House leaders.

"I couldn't get them," Trump said in the Post interview. "They just wouldn't do it. . . . I think they made a mistake, but that's OK."

Alluding to the long-running dramas on Capitol Hill, Trump added, "There are years of problems, great hatred and distrust, and, you know, I came into the middle of it."

But that didn't stop the president from trying. Just two days before the bill was withdrawn by House leadership, Trump sat inside the Oval Office at dusk as his aides offered yet another blunt warning in a week full of them: The measure was likely to fail. Too many Republicans were opposed.

Still in a suit jacket and striped red tie Wednesday evening, the president dialed Rep. Joe Barton, a wavering Republican from Texas, and placed the call on speakerphone. He put his finger to his lips to shush the clutch of advisers that always surrounds him. The president listened as the congressman ticked through his concerns, sipping from a glass of Diet Coke and jotting down notes with a thick, black Sharpie.

Never one to get caught up in policy details, Trump concentrated his pitch on the big picture: winning. Trump said he wanted a win for Barton, for Texas, for their party, for the country - and, of course, for himself.

When Barton told Trump that he could probably support the bill, with a few changes, the president smiled and winked at Vice President Mike Pence, who stood hovering over the Resolute desk, and Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, who leaned forward to listen. As Trump wrapped up the call - "Talk soon," he told Barton - Pence and Price silently punched their fists in the air. Barton was not an absolute yes but, for the moment, it was good enough.