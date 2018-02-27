Hope Hicks to appear before House panel in Russia probe

President Donald Trump's longtime aide Hope Hicks is scheduled to meet with the House intelligence committee Tuesday for a closed-door interview as part of the panel's Russia investigation.

That's according to a person familiar with the committee's investigation who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Hicks is a key eyewitness to Trump's actions over the past several years. She was his spokeswoman during the 2016 presidential campaign and is White House communications director.

It's unclear how much Hicks will tell the committee. Others who have worked at the White House have refused to answer questions, citing limits on what they can say. The panel is investigating contacts between Trump's campaign and Russia, as is special counsel Robert Mueller.