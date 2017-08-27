Trump says Harvey response 'going well' as millions brace for historic flooding

President Donald Trump praised the federal government's response to Hurricane Harvey on Sunday morning, comments that came as millions still face the threat of deadly floods from the storm.

In tweets, Trump heralded the coordination between agencies and the federal government and said the response to the floods is "going well."

"Great coordination between agencies at all levels of government," he tweeted. "Continuing rains and flash floods are being dealt with. Thousands rescued."

Trump added: "Many people are now saying that this is the worst storm/hurricane they have ever seen. Good news is that we have great talent on the ground."

The disaster is far from over for residents of Houston and other areas in the path of the storm. Local officials continued to warn residents about the risk of flash flooding and tornadoes.

Trump is monitoring the situation from Camp David, about 45 minutes north of Washington.

He is expected to participate in a briefing on the storm response at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Speaking on ABC News' "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said that state and local officials have been given all the resources they have requested from the federal government.

"We could not be more appreciative of what the federal government has done, from the president on down, because everything we've asked for, they have given us," Abbott said. "The most important thing was that I made a disaster declaration that the president granted very swiftly, and what that does is it triggers FEMA's involvement.

"FEMA has been very actively involved and engaged in this whole process, long before the hurricane even hit ground," he added. "And because of their assistance, it means that Texas will be able to begin the rebuilding process very swiftly."

Trump also said that he would visit Houston at a future date when his visit would not disrupt response efforts.

"I will be going to Texas as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption," Trump said. "The focus must be life and safety."