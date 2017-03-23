Schumer: Democrats will filibuster Gorsuch nomination

As the Senate Judiciary Committee was hearing from witnesses for and against Judge Neil Gorsuch, his Supreme Court nomination was delivered a critical blow: Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., announced he would oppose Gorsuch and join other Democrats in filibustering the nomination, making it likely that the judge will struggle to find the support needed to clear a 60-vote procedural hurdle.

Gorsuch "was unable to sufficiently convince me that he'd be an independent check" on President Donald Trump, Schumer said in a Senate floor speech.

Gorsuch is "not a neutral legal mind but someone with a deep-seated conservative ideology," Schumer added. "He was groomed by the Federalist Society and has shown not one inch of difference between his views and theirs."

The Federalist Society, a conservative legal group, was one of two organizations that provided a list of names to Trump to consider for his Supreme Court nomination. One of the group's top leaders, Leonard Leo, is on leave from the organization as he advises Trump on the Supreme Court confirmation process and other picks to fill vacancies on the federal appeals courts.

Schumer's opposition was widely expected, given his leadership of a party facing increased pressure to block all of Trump's nominees and policy decisions. In his speech, he echoed the frustrations of Democrats on the Judiciary Committee who have struggled to extract specific answers from Gorsuch this week on specific legal issues or past Supreme Court cases.

Gorsuch "declined to answer question after question after question with any substance. . . . All we have to judge the judge on in his record," Schumer said.

Sen. Robert Casey, D-Pa., - one of 10 Democratic senators facing reelection next year in a state that Trump won - also announced on Thursday that he would oppose Gorsuch and join other Democrats in filibustering him.

After two days of answering senators' questions, Gorsuch stepped out of the hot seat on Thursday as his confirmation hearing shifted to testimony from those who support and oppose his nomination to the Supreme Court.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, said Gorsuch had demonstrated a "great command of the law" and humility in his testimony, and that Thursday would likely be the final day of hearings. Republicans are hoping to refer Gorsuch to the full Senate by April 3.

On Wednesday, Democratic senators more aggressively questioned Gorsuch in hopes of drawing him out on his potential independence from Trump, while Republicans began congratulating him - signaling they anticipate his successful confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Senators completed two days of questioning Gorsuch with repeated inquiries about abortion rights, money in politics and a Supreme Court ruling issued on Wednesday that reversed a decision of his appeals court.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee became increasingly frustrated by Gorsuch's bland answers. "You have been very much able to avoid any specificity like no one I have ever seen before," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

When pressed by Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., on various noncommittal answers, the 49-year-old judge on the Denver-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit said it would be wrong for him to be more candid about what he would do on the bench. "It's like a campaign promise for office, it seems to me," Gorsuch said.

Klobuchar responded: "We have to figure out what your philosophy is."

Both Democrats and Republicans seemed pretty sure that Gorsuch would be a conservative very much in the mold of the justice he would replace, Antonin Scalia, who died February 2016.

The politics of the nomination again were center stage. When Gorsuch said he did not think of judges as Democrats or Republicans, Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, responded if that were true, the committee would be considering the man President Barack Obama nominated, Judge Merrick Garland. Senate Republicans denied Garland a hearing and a vote on his nomination.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., pressing Gorsuch on the issue of campaign finance, said "commentators" now describe the Supreme Court "as instruments of the Republican Party."

Gorsuch put both hands to his chest and responded he was "distressed that you think that judges or the Supreme Court is an organ of a party."

But partisan rancor over Supreme Court nominations is not new, and Republicans were less interested in questioning Gorsuch than congratulating him.

Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, who has participated in 14 Supreme Court confirmation hearings, told Gorsuch, "I've seen an awful lot of great people in the law come before this committee. And I haven't seen anybody any better than you."