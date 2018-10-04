Celebrating kegs and insulting girls: Inside Mark Judge's 1980s Georgetown Prep underground paper

The Unknown Hoya, an underground newspaper at Georgetown Preparatory School in the early 1980s, prided itself on its coverage of the crude.

One issue featured a photo of a student vomiting into a toilet and an article laced with slurs against girls at nearby Holton-Arms School in Maryland. The same issue also pitched a new school song that included a joke about rape and paeans to kegs of beer. Another edition reportedly carried photos of a bachelor party the seniors threw for a teacher that featured a stripper.

"Nothing in this paper is true," declared its slogan, right underneath the gothic-lettered name of the newspaper.

The mimeographed and often misogynistic rag was co-founded by Mark Judge, the Georgetown Prep student who Christine Blasey Ford alleges witnessed Brett Kavanaugh allegedly try to rape her at a gathering at a house in Maryland in 1982. She said the two teens - close friends who graduated in the Class of 1983 - pushed her into a bedroom, where Kavanaugh, now a Supreme Court nominee, pinned her to the bed, drunkenly groping her, attempting to remove her clothing, and covering her mouth when she tried to scream.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the accusation, and Judge said in a statement that he has "no memory" of such an event. He was among those interviewed by the FBI this week at the behest of the Senate, which appeared increasingly likely to confirm Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.

For days, Judge, who has struggled with alcoholism, avoided the media by fleeing Washington, D.C., for a Delaware beach house owned by a friend.

But before Ford came forward publicly last month, Judge was happy to reminisce about his high school excesses in two memoirs - one of which details how he co-founded the Unknown Hoya, which he said reported on their numerous keg parties. The underground paper, which no longer exists, was designed as a satirical counter to the official school paper, the Little Hoya, for which Kavanaugh worked, Judge wrote.

"Senior year, my class of eighty decided that by the end of the year we would drink a hundred kegs of beer," Judge wrote in his 2005 book "God and Man at Georgetown Prep." Judge and Kavanaugh were among those who belonged to the "Keg City Club." "The Little Hoya, of course, would never report on our progress, but the Unknown Hoya would."

Its pages offered a glimpse into a culture that celebrated heavy drinking and a demeaning attitude toward girls.

But Georgetown Prep officials have rejected the notion that those transgressions were accepted at the Jesuit school. They have taken issue with the way the media have portrayed the institution, which was founded in 1789.

"The image that has been presented on social media and in various news outlets depicts recklessness, illegal conduct, and lack of respect for persons," the school said in a lengthy statement released last month. "Worse, many blame these faults on institutional indifference." The statement went on to say that "it is demonstrably false that such behavior or culture is tolerated, still less encouraged, at Georgetown Prep" and that its curriculum is designed to "guide students away from these malignant influences."

In one issue of the Unknown Hoya obtained by The Washington Post, the lead story was headlined "Senior Shaft II" and complained about the school's attempt to rein in the seniors, who had skipped school to celebrate the Redskins winning the Super Bowl.

"Face it, none of us are going to Harvard or Yale - all we want is to drink and have fun - 'Let it ride!' "

The second page showed one student with his head over a toilet bowl. The caption, "Portrait of a Party Animal," described one senior student's night of beer and vodka drinking.

On another page, the paper's editors relentlessly attacked the girls at Holton-Arms, the nearby private school from which Ford graduated in 1984.

"The Truth About Holton," read the headline of one piece, which was first described by the New York Times this week. "What is Holton Arms? Is it a training academy for The Rainbow Inn? We do know that Holton is the home of the most worthless excuse for an underground newspaper. In fact, it is also home of the most worthless excuses for human females."

The article went on to refer to a typical Holton student as a "Holton Hosebag," which, according to one classmate, meant a "woman who exists for a man's pleasure, a human receptacle for semen, and just thrown away like you would a bag."

The Class of 1983 yearbook lists Judge as the Unknown Hoya's "co-founder;" Brooke Anthony Beyer Jr., now a senior assistant general counsel for NASCAR, as editor; William Glenn Geimer, the president of a Washington-based firm called Iron Vine Security, as co-editor in chief; John Andrew Gibbons as a staff writer. Another student, Richard J. Simeone Jr., a lawyer for Potters & Della Pietra, simply listed the Unknown Hoya on his yearbook page as one of his activities.

Of the five men known to work on the paper, three of them - Geimer, Gibbons and Simeone - signed a letter endorsing Kavanaugh to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Judge declined to comment through his attorney, Barbara Van Gelder. Gibbons also declined to comment. Geimer, Beyer and Simeone did not respond to messages seeking comment.

A second classmate told The Post that the administration at Georgetown Prep knew about the paper, but didn't endorse or sanction it.

"I don't think they wanted to know about it," said the classmate, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. "It was a goofy thing like the Onion. Everyone kind of understood what it was. Nobody took it seriously. This was the kind of crap Mark Judge would do."

In his memoir, Judge boasted that they'd thrown a bachelor party for a longtime teacher anonymously named "Mr. Maud." The students got a keg and hired a stripper and hosted the bash at a friend's house whose parents were out of town. The Unknown Hoya published multiple photos from the party, Judge wrote.

"We took pictures - of guys throwing up, drunkenly jumping into the swimming pool, mooning the camera. There were a lot of shots of [the teacher] - chugging a beer, surrounded by a group of us with raised mugs, and sitting down while being entertained by the stripper," Judge wrote. "Under the picture of our music teacher staring the stripper in the chest, we couldn't resist adding the caption, 'That's definitely not a B flat.' "

But one Georgetown Prep classmate who attended the party said the paper's editors embellished.

"She was more of a belly dancer than a stripper," he said.