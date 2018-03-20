Florida shooting suspect's brother arrested on trespassing charge

The brother of the 19-year-old who confessed to gunning down 17 people at a Florida high school spent the night in jail after he was arrested for trespassing on the campus.

Broward Sheriff's deputies arrested 18-year-old Zachary Cruz on Monday afternoon, saying he rode his skateboard onto the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School campus after being warned to stay away. They put him in the same Fort Lauderdale jail where his brother, Nikolas Cruz, has been housed since the Feb. 14 shooting.

Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie called Zachary Cruz's actions odd, and said "I understand it does creep people out."

Survivors of the shooting are rallying interest in Saturday's March for Our Lives in Washington. Some will join a panel discussion about guns Tuesday night at Harvard University.