Facebook to turn over thousands of Russian ads to Congress, reversing decision

Facebook has decided to turn over to Congress copies of more than 3,000 online political advertisements bought through Russian accounts during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, reversing a decision that had frustrated Capitol Hill investigators, company officials said Thursday.

The company had previously shown some of the ads to investigators but taken back copies before they could be studied carefully, citing concerns over user privacy at the time. Facebook has reversed that position amid rising complaints from Capitol Hill that the company was not cooperating fully with its investigation.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg was scheduled to announce the decision on Facebook Live Thursday afternoon, citing what the company called "an extensive legal and policy review." The company concluded that it was "vitally important" to cooperate fully with Congress and that the company could do so in a way that didn't endanger user privacy, according to a blog post by Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch.

"We believe the public deserves a full accounting of what happened in the 2016 election, and we've concluded that sharing the ads we've discovered, in a manner that is consistent with our obligations to protect user information, can help," Stretch said.

The blog post also said that "all relevant companies and industries" need to provide access to crucial information and documents.

"We want to do our part," said Stretch in his blog post.

The Facebook ads were bought, through fake accounts, by the Internet Research Agency, a shadowy troll farm based in St. Petersburg, Russia.

Congressional investigators had also complained that they wanted more cooperation from Google and Twitter, both of which carried what independent investigators have concluded was substantial amounts of poltical propaganda on their platforms, some of it emanating from Russia.