DHS officials announce enhanced security measures for all flights to the U.S.

U.S. officials on Wednesday announced enhanced security and screening measures for all commercial flights to the United States, but backed away from a proposal to expand a ban on laptops and other electronic devices - unless airlines and airports refuse to comply with the new rules.

"The good news is we found a way to raise the bar worldwide, but at same time not inconvenience the traveling public," said U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly.

DHS officials said that the changes will be "seen and unseen" and could include additional screening for travelers and their laptops, e-readers and tablets as well as the expansion of Preclearance, a program in which U.S. Customer and Border Protection officers conduct screening at international airports.

Since March, passengers on flights to the U.S. from certain mostly Middle Eastern countries, have been prohibited from bringing electronic devices larger than a cellphone on board with them. But those restrictions could be lifted if the affected airlines and airports adopt the new security protocols, officials said.

In a briefing with reporters, senior DHS officials said the new requirements will "raise the baseline" on aviation security worldwide. The directives are focused on preventing terrorists from circumventing aviation security.

Ultimately, the senior DHS officials said the secretary concluded that the threats could be handled without an expansion of the laptop ban.

"Since adopting the large [personal electronic device] prohibition, DHS has been in constant contact with our interagency, industry and foreign partners to address evolving threats with a minimum of disruption to the traveling public," according to a fact sheet outlining the changes. "DHS developed these new enhanced security measures to effectively mitigate threats to aviation with minimum passenger inconvenience."

However, airlines and airports that do not comply with the new requirements could face repercussions, including a full ban on all personal electronic on board flights, even in cargo, fines and possible loss of their permission to fly to the U.S.

It is not clear when the enhanced measures would be put into place, but DHS officials said travelers may start to see changes as early as this summer. The officials said that not all measures will be visible to the public, though people may notice more bomb sniffing dogs, more thorough screening of their carry-on bags and swabbing of devices for traces of explosions.

Wednesday's announcement comes after months of debate over whether the U.S. should expand the ban on laptops and other electronic devices that it put into place in March for travelers from 10 airports in mostly Middle Eastern countries.

The ban was prompted by growing concerns that terrorists could conceal bombs in laptops and other similar devices.

In May, U.S. officials suggested the ban might be expanded to include direct flights to the U.S. from Europe. Later that month, in an appearance on "Fox News Sunday," Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly suggested he might go even further extending the ban to all international flights in and out of the U.S.

European officials raised concerns about potential new restrictions and sought more information about the threats that prompted talk about an expansion.

European Union officials characterized a meeting last month in Brussels with top U.S. Homeland Security officials as productive but also urged officials to consider other ways to address the potential threat.

Industry groups both in the U.S. and abroad said they were concerned about the economic implications of expanding the ban as well as the impact it could have on worker productivity.

In May, the head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents more than 270 international carriers, expressed serious concerns about the ban and urged leaders to consider other enhanced screening methods as an alternative.

Expanding the ban could cost $1.1 billion a year in lost productivity, travel time and "passenger well-being," Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the group, which represents 265 airlines, wrote in a letter to Violeta Bulc, the EU's top transportation official and Kelly.

In all, 280 airports in 105 countries will be required to meet the heightened security standards, DHS officials said. Roughly 325,000 daily passengers on 2,100 flights could be affected.

DHS officials also said one visible enhancement could be the expansion of CBP's Preclearance program, which is currently in place at airports in six countries: Aruba, the Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada and the United Arab Emirates.