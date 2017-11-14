Paul Ryan says House members, staffs must take sexual harassment training

Speaker Paul Ryan has announced that the House will adopt a policy requiring all members of Congress and their staffs to undergo training to prevent sexual harassment.

The announcement comes shortly after the Committee on House Administration held a hearing during which two female lawmakers shared stories about current members of Congress engaging in sexual harassment.

Ryan says in a statement, "our goal is not only to raise awareness, but also make abundantly clear that harassment in any form has no place in this institution."

Earlier Tuesday, Rep. Jackie Speier, who introduced a bill to make training mandatory, said two sitting lawmakers — one Republican and one Democrat — engaged in sexually inappropriate behavior. Rep. Barbara Comstock said a trusted source told her a lawmaker exposed himself to a staffer.