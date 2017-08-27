How Charlottesville lost control amid deadly protest

Arriving in Charlottesville, Virginia, for a rally planned by white nationalists earlier this month, Virginia's top homeland security official nodded to a nearby group of men clad in camouflage and armed with semiautomatic rifles, believing they were soldiers in the state's National Guard.

Then he did a double take.

"They're not ours, are they?" said the official, Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran, who described the exchange in an interview. "No, sir," came a reply from his deputy in the passenger seat. "I don't think they're with us."

The presence of the homegrown militia was just one in a series of unanticipated developments in Charlottesville for state and local law enforcement leaders who had planned for weeks for the Aug. 12 showdown between white nationalists and counterprotesters. Despite warnings to the city manager and police chief that a more aggressive approach was needed, including an appeal from Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the local police in charge temporarily lost control of the city as people brawled on the streets. Citizens brawled in the streets, leaving one dead.

And though a torch-lit march the night before ended with white nationalists attacking college students, city officials said police stuck to a tactical plan that included little-to-no visible buffer zone between armed white nationalists and their armed opponents.

Most dangerously, law enforcement experts say, officers initially deployed without adequate protective gear to break up fighting and were not well positioned to keep the peace. As fights erupted, police stayed back. They stood not between the two opposing groups but behind them and off to the sides. And when they cleared the park where rallygoers had gathered near a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, police flushed many of them directly onto the same street where counterprotesters were gathered, according to witnesses and video.

The area became a flashpoint, and video that surfaced Friday appears to show a white nationalist fire a handgun after leaving the park. By the end of the day, two police officers were killed in a helicopter crash.

The police tactics on the ground and approach mystified some law enforcement veterans and experts, including former Charlottesville police chief Timothy Longo, now a lecturer at the University of Virginia who teaches about the use of force by police.

"How do you allow two completely divergent and armed groups to come in contact with one another, knowing full well for weeks in advance that there were warnings of violence?" said Longo. "In the current climate, this has all the earmarks of something that will happen again, and certainly every city should be looking at what happened to learn a lesson."

In a confidential memo Thursday to City Manager Maurice Jones, the City Council demanded an explanation for the "apparent unwillingness of officers to directly intervene during overt assaults captured in many videos."

Charlottesville Police Chief Al Thomas, who was in charge that day, declined to be interviewed but said in a statement to The Washington Post that his office "realized the potential for serious violence" and worked closely with the state police.

"We employed the Unified Command approach every step of the way that morning, which ultimately limited the number of injuries, arrests, and incidents within and immediately surrounding Emancipation Park," he wrote. "There was never a 'stand down' order issued. Instead, there were processes to initiate and multiple things going on all at the same time, that participants and the media would not have seen taking place."

Mayor Mike Signer and some council members, however, say they were locked out of the planning process. In Charlottesville, as in many municipalities in Virginia, the police chief reports to the city manager rather than to the mayor, and the mayor does not have the executive powers commonly held in many states.

On Friday, the council announced that Timothy Heaphy, former U.S. attorney for the Western District of Virginia, would lead an independent review of the events of Aug. 12.

Court documents, internal city memos, emails and text messages show Charlottesville city leaders were often at odds in key respects in the weeks leading up to the rally. Signer led a push by council members as early as July 13 to relocate the rally outside of the city's downtown core. In the confidential memo, the council faulted Jones for failing to act quickly to relocate the protest and for his handling of the event overall.

Jones denied that he was slow to pursue the idea of moving the rally. The city ultimately decided to revoke the rally permit on Aug. 7, a decision organizers challenged successfully in federal court, with the backing of the American Civil Liberties Union.

Signer wrote on Facebook that, before the rally, he asked Chief Thomas what he could do to help.

The chief replied: "Stay out of my way."

White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the so-called alt-right clashed with counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va., on Aug. 12, 2017, during the Unite the Right rally. A car then plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters in the afternoon.

A month earlier, Charlottesville and State Police had faced criticism for being too aggressive in their response to a Ku Klux Klan gathering. About three dozen Klan members, surrounded by a phalanx of state and local officers, demonstrated in another downtown park. The police, wearing riot gear, created a buffer zone between the Klan and approximately 1,000 protesters.

There were no reports of violence until the rally ended and straggling protesters confronted police, who then used tear gas to break up the crowd.

Charlottesville council members called for an investigation and public report.

The review never came. In its memo to Jones last week, the council said the failure to produce a report was "a significant problem given the need for us to learn lessons from July 8 for August 12."

As Charlottesville was preparing for the "Unite the Right" rally this month, the governor called Signer on Aug. 2. He asked that Charlottesville shorten the length of the permitted rally and prohibit guns. He recommended that the city not allow backpacks into the protest area, citing warnings — including from the FBI — that bags could be used to conceal weapon or improvised explosive devices.

McAuliffe also wanted attendees to park outside the city and to be bused to downtown. He said he worried officers would not be able to maintain public safety when white nationalists and counterprotesters disbanded and headed back to their cars.

None of these restrictions were put into place, Jones acknowledged. He said that the city did not believe it had the authority to ban backpacks and that the busing plan was unrealistic because it would require cooperation from the protesters, who he said "did not follow the previously agreed-to security plan."