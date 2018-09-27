Haven’t been following the Brett Kavanaugh news? Here’s some background reading for you.
Panel to vote Friday after Kavanaugh's emotional denial of Ford's '100 percent' certainty on assault
In a day like few others in Senate history, California psychology professor Christine Blasey Ford quietly recounted her "100 percent" certainty Thursday that President Donald Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers — and then Brett Kavanaugh defiantly...
Recap of Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh's Senate Judiciary Committee hearings
The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee heard from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the federal judge of sexual misconduct while both were in high school. Below are updates from the hearing, which has now adjourned. ___ 6 CT/7 ET: President Donald Trump...
A day of explosive testimony at Kavanaugh, Ford hearings results in a partisan brawl
Whatever anyone intended, Thursday's hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee devolved into the worst of Washington. It was a partisan brawl on steroids that will leave the country more deeply divided than before. It ended as many had feared it would, a she-said, he-said moment that left senators...
How Twitter reacted to the Kavanaugh-Ford Senate hearing
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Prof. Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the federal judge of sexual misconduct while both were in high school, are testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee today. Here's how social media is reacting to the hearing, which you can watch above:...
Trump shaken by Christine Blasey Ford testimony, but backs Brett Kavanaugh after hearing
Glued to high-stakes testimony on his Supreme Court nominee, President Donald Trump and his allies were shaken by Christine Blasey Ford's emotional appearance on Capitol Hill Thursday, but heartened by Judge Brett Kavanaugh's forceful pushback against the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct....
Senators, demand more answers on Ford v. Kavanaugh
For decades, the vetting of Supreme Court nominees has been hyperpartisan, boiled down to an essential question: Whose side are you on? As in a notorious 1991 case, the process now has veered into stunning, explosive territory: Whom do you believe? Federal Judge Brett Kavanaugh, as a nominee of...
What would a reopened FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh do?
It was a steady demand of Democrats at Thursday's Senate hearing on sexual assault claims against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh: that an FBI background investigation into Kavanaugh should be reopened. Democrats say that's critical to finding the truth between the accounts of Kavanaugh and...
The Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford hearing
Thank you, Christine Blasey Ford
Thank you, Christine Blasey Ford. Thank you for getting on an airplane and sitting in that crowded U.S. Senate room and facing an interrogation in front of a phalanx of men who wanted you to fail. You didn’t. You shone. With your big glasses, your unadorned face and that wayward strand of hair,...
Kavanaugh confirmation spills into heated governor's races
The controversy over sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh spilled into governor's races across the country as the woman at the center of the claims told her story to a riveted nation. The already highly charged contests became even more so after psychology professor...