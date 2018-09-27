Live updates: Kavanaugh and Ford appear before Senate Judiciary Committee for high-stakes hearing

The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused the federal judge of sexual misconduct while both were in high school. Follow along for live updates.

9:40 CT/10:40 ET: Ford emotionally recounts the details of the alleged assault.

"I believed he was going to rape me. I tried to yell for help. When I did, Brett put his hand over my mouth to stop me from screaming. This was what terrified me the most, and has had the most lasting impact on my life. It was hard for me to breathe, and I thought that Brett was accidentally going to kill me. Both Brett and Mark were drunkenly laughing during the attack. They both seemed to be having a good time."

9:35 CT/10:35 ET: Christine Blasey Ford reads her prepared statement

"I am here today not because I want to be. I am terrified. I am here because I believe it is my civic duty to tell you what happened to me while Brett Kavanaugh and I were in high school."

9:33 CT/10:33 ET: Feinstein says, "this is not a trial of Dr. Ford. This is a job interview for Judge Kavanaugh."

"Is Brett Kavanaugh who we want on the most prestigious court in our country?"

9:26 CT/10:26 ET: Feinstein criticizes Trump administration for not directing FBI to conduct an investigation into Ford's allegations against Kavanaugh

She also criticized Republicans for refusing to hear testimony from other witnesses, including Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when she was attacked.

9:20 CT/10:20 ET: Sen. Dianne Feinstein defends her decision to withhold Ford's letter because she requested it be confidential

"I think as I make my remarks perhaps you'll see why. Because how women are treated in the United States with this kind of concern is really wanting a lot of reform."

9:05 CT/10:05 ET: Sen. Chuck Grassley opens hearing with apology

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley has gaveled into session Thursday's dramatic hearing with Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. He began with an apology.

"Both Dr. Ford and Judge Kavanaugh have been through a terrible couple weeks. They and their families have received vile threats. What they have endured, ought to be considered by all of us, as unacceptable and a poor reflection on the state of civility in our democracy. So I want to apologize to you both for the way you've been treated and I intend, hopefully, for today's hearing to be safe, comfortable and dignified for both of our witnesses."

