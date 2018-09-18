Kavanaugh's accuser wants FBI probe before she testifies; Trump says he feels 'terribly' for nominee

Christine Blasey Ford wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before she testifies at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing next week, her lawyers said in a letter sent Tuesday to the panel.

The lawyers wrote that Ford, who is now a college professor in California, wants to cooperate with the panel. But in the days since she publicly accused Kavanaugh of the assault when they were teens at a party 35 years ago, she has been the target of "vicious harassment and even death threats." Her family has relocated, they said.

An FBI investigation "should be the first step in addressing the allegations," the lawyers wrote in the letter, which was obtained by The Associated Press.

The development comes as President Donald Trump showered sympathy on his embattled Supreme Court nominee and as Senate Republicans and Democrats fought determinedly over who should testify at a high-stakes hearing on the allegation just six weeks before major congressional elections.

Asked about the situation several times during the day, Trump did not mention Ford's name but said he felt "terribly" for Kavanaugh, his wife "and for his beautiful young daughters."

"I feel so badly for him that he's going through this, to be honest with you, I feel so badly for him," said Trump, who has himself faced numerous accusations of sexual harassment that he's denied. "This is not a man that deserves this."

Democrats have said they wanted more time for the FBI to investigate — and more witnesses besides Kavanaugh and Ford, hoping to avoid what would turn into merely a "he-said-she-said" moment. Those witnesses would include Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge, who Ford said was in the room when she was assaulted, but Judge said no. Kavanaugh has denied Ford's allegation, and Judge says he doesn't remember any such incident.

The lawyers for Ford predicted the hearing, as now scheduled, "would include interrogation by senators who appear to have made up their minds" that she is "mistaken" and mixed up.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., is surrounded by reporters as she arrives for a vote, Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The furious jockeying over her testimony underscores the political potency so close to an election that will decide control of both the House and Senate, not to mention the confirmation of a conservative justice likely to serve on the high court for decades.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said an FBI investigation was essential. However, Trump rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of Kavanaugh, which would be likely to delay a confirmation vote until after the election. Republicans hope to have him confirmed by the Oct. 1 start of the next Supreme Court term.

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh has been calling Republican senators, and John Kennedy of Louisiana said the nominee was committed to moving forward.

No. 2 Senate Republican leader John Cornyn of Texas was one of the few Republicans who openly questioned Ford's version of events.

"We just don't know what happened 36 years ago," he said. "There are gaps in her memory. She doesn't know how she got there, when it was and so that would logically be something where she would get questions."

Criticism like that fed a Democratic narrative that the GOP's handling of Ford could jeopardize that party's election prospects in the age of #MeToo, the response to sexual abuse that has torched the careers prominent men.

"Now this is really what #MeToo is all about, if you think about it," said Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, top Judiciary Committee Democrat. "That's sort of the first thing that happens, it's the woman's fault. And it is not the woman's fault."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Ford could testify privately or appear publicly before national television cameras. But he said pointedly, "Monday is her opportunity." McConnell canceled the rest of this week's Senate sessions, giving lawmakers a chance to avoid days of grilling from reporters.

He still expressed confidence that Kavanaugh would be confirmed, saying, "I'm not concerned about tanking the nomination."

Democrats warned that anything less than a full investigation and fair hearing would haunt the GOP. They said the Republican hard line showed they'd learned nothing from the 1991 hearings when Anita Hill's claims of sexual harassment by Clarence Thomas, then a Supreme Court nominee, were dismissed by the all-male Judiciary panel.

On today's Judiciary Committee, all 11 Republicans are men while four of the 10 Democrats are women.

"Women are watching," said Patty Murray, D-Wash., who came to the Senate in a 1992 election soon after the Hill episode.

Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said, "I just want to say to the men of this country, 'Just shut up and step up.' Do the right thing for a change."

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested that Ford's attorney, Debra S. Katz, be allowed to question Kavanaugh at the hearing. And when asked during his radio interview if a female counsel might ask questions during the hearing, Grassley said, "You're raising legitimate questions that are still in my mind."

Efforts to reach Katz for comment were unsuccessful.

On Monday, Republicans abruptly agreed to hold a public hearing on Ford's accusation under pressure from senators demanding that the nominee and his accuser give public, sworn testimony before any vote.

Associated Press writers Kevin Freking, Mary Clare Jalonick, Juliet Linderman and Catherine Lucey contributed from Washington.