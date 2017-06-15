Pilot in blimp crash at U.S. Open seriously burned: sheriff

Authorities in Wisconsin say the pilot of a small advertising blimp was seriously burned when the aircraft crashed at the U.S. Open golf tournament.

The man was the only person aboard when the craft went down shortly before midday at the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin. The blimp went down in an open field near the course.

A statement from the Washington County Sheriff's Office says the pilot was taken to a hospital by medical helicopter.

The statement says the blimp was on fire or smoking and went down rapidly. The sheriff's office asked the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to help investigate the cause.

An official with the company operating the blimp says the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

Justin Maynard, a sales manager for Florida-based AirSign, says the company's operations team on the ground reported on the pilot's status.

He says he has no additional information on the crash that happened in an open field about half a mile from the Erin Hills golf course in Erin, Wisconsin.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the blimp caught fire before hit the ground near Highway 83 and Highway 167, just outside the course.