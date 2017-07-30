Joe Biden still wants to be president. Can his family endure one last campaign?

The new house is on the edge of Cape Henlopen State Park, just north of the boardwalk: three stories, six bedrooms, three fireplaces and an expansive view of the Atlantic Ocean.

The new owners are Joe and Jill Biden, rich for the first time in their lives, thanks to a three-book publishing deal - two by him, one by her - that allowed them to purchase the $2 million vacation home in this beachiest of beach towns.

Red, white and blue bunting hangs from the second-floor balcony. There's a small wooden sign, "A Promise Kept," over the entrance, and two others on either side: "Forever Jill" on one, "Beau's Gift" on the other. One is a tribute to Joe's wife of four decades, the other to the elder Biden son, who died of brain cancer two years ago at age 46.

"Throughout our careers, Jill and I have dreamed of being able to buy a place at the beach at home where we can bring the whole family," Joe said when the sale made headlines earlier this summer. "We feel very lucky that we're now able to make that happen and are looking forward to spending time with our family."

But if you think that sounds like a man ready for that golden political afterlife where time is finally your own and nothing is on the line, you're wrong. Since Joe left public life in January, the Bidens have never been more public.

The last six months have seen the formation of the Biden Foundation, a way for Joe and Jill to support their pet causes, and the Biden Cancer Initiative to honor Beau. The University of Pennsylvania inaugurated the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement to study international issues, and the University of Delaware the Biden Institute for domestic initiatives.

Last - but not least - there's a new political action committee, American Possibilities, a vehicle for raising money for Democratic candidates.

And maybe for one last try at the White House in 2020.

Delaware's favorite son and America's favorite uncle decided not to run in 2016, a choice he made while he was still in mourning, and Donald Trump was just a political sideshow.

"Do I regret not being president?" Joe said this spring. "Yes."

The story behind that decision- Beau's illness, his death in May 2015, and the announcement that October that Joe would not seek the Democratic nomination - is the subject of "Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship and Purpose." The memoir comes out Nov. 14, and every stop on the book tour will undoubtedly include a variation of "What if?"

With Washington in chaos and the Democrats without a standard-bearer, Joe Biden is arguably the most popular former vice president in history. His wife got a standing ovation when she appeared as a presenter at this year's Tony Awards. Earlier this month, there was an excited buzz when the couple walked into Manhattan's Music Box Theatrer to see "Dear Evan Hansen."

But there was also the recent bitter and very public divorce of their younger son, Hunter, and the scandalous news of his affair with Beau's widow, Hallie, a stain on the perfect family portrait.

Conventional political wisdom says that Joe, now 74, is too old to run for president again. But American voters, it seems, don't really care about conventional wisdom anymore.

So the real question is: What next?

The Biden saga reads like one of those big beach novels that pepper the sand every summer. Middle-class Joe makes good. There's ambition, success, hope, tragedy - but always family first. Though the loquacious politician loves to talk about his parents and his wife and kids in speeches and memoirs, he declined to be interviewed for this story.

The Bidens have chosen this 144-year-old former Methodist camp site, a quintessential beach town that combines the upscale and the cheesy, for their family retreat. Joe, with at least one family member at his side, has been coming here for years and is a regular at the local bookstore and ice cream shop.

"He's still a hometown boy," says council member Paul Kuhns, who is running for mayor of the town of 1,500 full-time residents (30,000 in the summer). "That's what a lot of people like about him. When he walks around the neighborhood, it's not, 'There's the vice president.' It's, 'There's Joe.' "

When the Bidens celebrated his birthday in Rehoboth last November, they dropped by the Pond, an unpretentious sports bar with nine flat-screen TVs and $2 Bud Lights at happy hour.

"Word spread like wildfire," says Pond owner Pete Borsari. "Everyone gave him a standing ovation. He is a beloved figure here. I would say the vast majority of people love Joe."

He grew up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, but made his name in Delaware, which he served as U.S. senator for 36 years, riding the train into Washington every day. In 2008, he became President Barack Obama's vice president and trusted confidant. The two are so close that in January, Obama surprised him with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the country's highest civilian honor.

Citing his "charm, candor, unabashed optimism and deep and abiding patriotism," Obama called his friend "one of the most consequential vice presidents in American history, an accolade that nonetheless rests firmly behind his legacy as husband, father and grandfather."

But that storied career almost didn't happen. Weeks after the 29-year-old was first elected to the Senate in 1972, his wife and infant daughter were killed in a horrific car accident while shopping for a Christmas tree. Sons Beau and Hunter, then 3 and 2, were severely injured.

Biden intended to resign his Senate seat, but congressional Democrats persuaded him to stay, and he was sworn into office in the boys' hospital room. The tragedy created an unusually close bond between Joe and his sons, a bond unaffected by his 1977 marriage to Jill and the birth of their daughter, Ashley.

Beau was his father's political heir: He was attorney general of Delaware and served a year in Iraq as a member of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was widely expected to run for governor or the U.S. Senate, but it was not to be. In 2015, he died of brain cancer, a disease he had been secretly battling for more than two years.