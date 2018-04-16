She was tossed from a hospital on a cold night wearing only a gown. The viral video followed years of struggles.

Cheryl Chandler doesn't remember her response to a viral video of her daughter being thrown out of a hospital on a cold night in Baltimore. A friend told her she screamed.

"I realized it was Rebecca," Chandler said. "I couldn't make my hands work to call someone."

For viewers, the January video of 22-year-old Rebecca Hall getting tossed out of the University of Maryland Medical Center wearing little more than a hospital gown was a troubling example of "patient dumping." For Rebecca's mother, however, it escalated an emergency - one she had lived through many times as her daughter's mental health worsened.

Rebecca's life can be measured in hospital stays and 911 calls. Chandler said she pleaded with hospital staff to commit Rebecca, but pleas went unheeded. Privacy laws prevent caregivers from giving information or confirming whether patients were treated. Rebecca is mentally ill, but she is a mentally ill adult.

Chandler was in West Virginia when she saw the video. She called the hospital, explaining she wasn't a reporter, but the hospital tried to give her the email of a spokesperson responding to news media inquiries.

Next, she tried the Baltimore Police Department. An officer said Rebecca had gone to a homeless shelter. The shelter wouldn't tell Chandler if she was there, so she asked if an officer could check. The officer said the shelter wasn't in his district and told her to call 911. Chandler explained she was out of state but did as instructed, and the operator sent her back to Baltimore police.

After additional calls and hours of worry, police confirmed that Rebecca was at the shelter. The next day, her family took her to another hospital, where she stayed until late March. She was sent back to her mother's home for about two weeks, then ended up in another hospital this month, Chandler said, suffering from flashbacks from her time in Baltimore.

The latest hospitalization comes after much struggle. In the months before the viral video, Chandler had embraced a new strategy for helping Rebecca: not helping her.

"If I'm there, they're more inclined to not do anything," she said of Rebecca's encounters with hospitals and law enforcement. "If I'm there, they are less likely to do their job."

Rebecca wasn't like her fraternal twin sister, and wasn't like other children, her mother said. She was quiet. She seemed to live in her own world. At Christmas, if she and her twin got dolls, Rebecca was more inclined to play with the box. One time, she twirled around the house for hours, captivated by a plastic hanger.

"It was concerning that there could be a cognitive issue," Chandler said.

When Rebecca was 4 years old, she was diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder. Still, for more than a decade, she thrived. She was held back three times in school, but attended the same school with her twin and had access to special education classes.

"Being a twin, you always have a best friend," said Rosslyn Taylor, Rebecca's twin. "She was always my best friend. We was always close when we were younger."

But in the ninth grade, when Rebecca was 16, she began showing signs of depression and aggression. There were fights at school and suspensions. One day, though her teacher knew she couldn't be asked questions in class, a substitute called on her - and a student called her "retarded." This led to a melee during which the teacher got hit, and Rebecca was exiled to an external education program.

Around this time, Rebecca got another diagnosis: bipolar disorder with traits of schizoaffective disorder. Her behavior changed, too.

Cheryl Chandler lines up photographs of her four daughters, including Rebecca Hall, right.

She would wander from the house. She would accuse family members of plotting to kill her, or talk about her upcoming trip to Mars or explain that she had died and come back to life. When her oldest sister got pregnant, Rebecca became infatuated with her belly, and her sister would wake up to find Rebecca standing over her.

"When Rebecca is psychotic, she can be kind of scary," Chandler said. "She was in need of a more secure, intense program. She needs someone with her."

As children, Rosslyn shared a bedroom with Rebecca, and the twins had private jokes and secrets. They would have long conversations about their future, about whom they would marry. They planned to start families at the same time.

No more.

"I love her even more, but our relationship has been very difficult because it's something you can't control," Rosslyn said.

After her diagnosis, Rebecca began taking medication and, for a few years, did well. She lived in a group home for the mentally ill in Charles County, Maryland, called Pathways, where she had her own apartment filled with stuffed animals and her artwork. She was working toward her GED and, for a time, had a job at Target as a cashier. She went to her mother's home on weekends and for holidays.

In 2016, things started to fall apart.

"Rebecca realized she was an adult," her mother said. "But she has the mentality of a preteen . . . . She wanted to be more like someone her age."

Rebecca started making her own decisions, but they weren't good ones. She started drinking and smoking marijuana. She dated other residents of Pathways. She stopped taking her medication, leading to more manic episodes and violent, paranoid behavior, her mother said. Once fastidious about her appearance, she stopped bathing and caring for her hair.

Such behavior wasn't only out of character, her mother said, but it put Rebecca out of compliance with Pathways. After a few second chances, she was kicked out of the program on Christmas Eve 2016, weeks after walking her twin sister down the aisle at her wedding.

Pathways Executive Director Gerry McGloin said he couldn't acknowledge whether a particular person received services, but said Pathways works as an advocate for patients, and sometimes patients and families don't agree on what's best. He said Pathways can only do so much for people with mental illness who refuse its services.

"They may decide to reject that help," McGloin said. "And you're trying to coax them back into care, but you may not be successful even then."

For Chandler, bringing Rebecca back home was a challenge. On disability herself, she had to arrange full-time care for her grown child at her Charles County home.