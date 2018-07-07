1 U.S. service member killed, 2 wounded in apparent insider attack in Afghanistan

One U.S. service member was killed and two were wounded Saturday in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan, according to the U.S.-led military coalition.

The ambush occurred in southern Afghanistan, U.S. military officials said in a written statement. They did not indicate a specific location where the attack occurred. The two wounded Americans were in stable condition, the statement added.

None of the Americans was identified. Officials at the top U.S. military headquarters in Kabul could not immediately be reached for additional comment.

The Taliban released a statement praising an Afghan soldier for carrying out the attack, without taking credit for it themselves. That statement and an Afghan official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the situation's sensitivity, said the attack occurred in Uruzgan province.

The incident marks the first combat fatality for the U.S. military in Afghanistan since April 30, and the third there this year.

In the April 30 incident, Army Spec. Gabriel Conde, 22, was shot by enemy fighters in a firefight in Kapisa province while providing security for U.S. Special Operations troops.

Attacks by Afghan security forces against coalition troops working alongside them were common in Afghanistan several years ago, when the Pentagon had more than 100,000 personnel deployed there. They became more rare as the number of American troops declined, and as the military coalition added security precautions.

The Washington Post's Sharif Hassan and Sayed Salahuddin in Afghanistan contributed to this report.