Truck driver dies after being blown off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A truck driver died Thursday after his tractor-trailer was swept off the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel by high winds, authorities said.

A Navy helicopter rescued the unidentified driver from the roof of the tractor-trailer as it was floating in the water, but the driver later died, said Thomas Anderson, bridge and tunnel deputy director.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Corinne Zilnicki said the tractor-trailer was blown off the bridge shortly before 12:30 p.m. and the driver was rescued a little after 1.

Winds on the bridge-tunnel were about 40 mph Thursday, although Anderson said they had been much higher earlier in the day.