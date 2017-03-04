Pugh says wide-ranging transition report lays out her vision for Baltimore

Mayor Catherine Pugh says she wants to keep neighborhoods cleaner, use transportation to connect residents to more jobs and create a small business ombudsman.

Pugh outlined her plans in a 65-page transition report developed with the help of dozens of committee members in the months since her November election. Pugh said it will shape the future of the city.

"I have a vision for Baltimore: Making it the greatest city in America," Pugh said in late February. "We know the only way that happens is if we tackle our problems head on. The citizens of Baltimore expect us to do better and be greater."

Pugh said her administration will build on the successes of former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. She gathered local "thought leaders" to develop recommendations for economic development, transportation, healthy neighborhoods, education, public safety and sanitation.

Among them was Bill McCarthy, director of Catholic Charities of Baltimore and chairman of the Economic and Employment Development transition committee.

"We heard from speakers and professionals," McCarthy said. "We focused on workforce development and youth employment, retail development and neighborhoods, expansion and retention and acquisition of new business and arts and culture as economic development."

The small business ombudsman will be a single point of contact to help small business owners advocate, troubleshoot and navigate problems.

Pugh said she plans to create a new position at Baltimore Development Corp. to coordinate support for companies owned by women and minorities.

"We have too many organizations doing the same thing," Pugh said. "Bringing it under one roof is essential to not duplicating services and helping more people."

Pugh said she's taken immediate action to streamline the city's permitting process. Permits that require engineered drawings can now be submitted online through the city's ePlans system, among other changes.

The mayor's plans for healthy neighborhoods include grocery stores, sit-down restaurants and entertainment venues.

"What we do in Canton, we can do in Belvedere Square, in Park Heights, in communities that have been neglected for decades, and that's the mission we're on," Pugh said.

Pugh, a former state senator with a background in public relations, said she wants to better publicize Baltimore's positive attributes and promote its strengths.

