Long-distance lawyering as Cleveland attorney joins Baltimore police racketeering case

One of the seven Baltimore police officers indicted on federal racketeering charges last month will have some long-distance lawyering.

Harvey B. Bruner, a prominent lawyer in Cleveland, entered his appearance Thursday as counsel for Detective Evodio Hendrix, who is charged with two racketeering counts.

Bruner said in a brief interview that Hendrix, 32, has family in the Cleveland area and they had retained him. He declined to comment further.

Court records show Bruner got to work quickly, filing five motions on Hendrix's behalf seeking evidence and asking the government to disclose any agreements with its witnesses in the case or information that could impeach its witnesses.

Bruner has represented clients in several high-profile cases. He was the key witness in a 2013 case against two Cleveland attorneys charged with trying to bribe two rape victims into asking a judge for leniency for their attacker in exchange for $50,000.

Bruner was allegedly asked to participate and reported the misconduct, according to news accounts.

Bruner joins Hendrix's local counsel, court-appointed attorney Joseph John Gigliotti.

All of the officers were appointed lawyers from the Washington area, and some have added additional attorneys. Baltimore attorney Andy Alperstein, for example, was added as an attorney for Sgt. Wayne Jenkins. And William B. Purpura Jr. has joined an Alexandria, Va.-based court-appointed attorney as counsel for Detective Daniel Hersl.

