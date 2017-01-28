Can Baltimore address intense violence and police reform simultaneously?

Days into 2017, as Baltimore's historic spike in homicides stretched into a third calendar year, Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis announced the latest approach to violence.

They would reassign 100 officers from mostly administrative posts to join street patrols.

They did not say where they would find the officers. But according to transfer documents obtained by The Baltimore Sun, nearly half were members of the police department's Community Collaboration Division — the unit that was expanded after the unrest of 2015 to rebuild relations with the community.

The reassignments slashed the unit by more than 80 percent.

A week later, Pugh and Davis appeared again in the same ornate room in City Hall to announce the agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the police department. Among the requirements: to "develop and implement community-engagement plans" to create opportunities for "routine and frequent positive interactions between officers and community members."

The back-to-back announcements this month illustrated the challenge confronting the cash-strapped city. Caught between crime and the consent decree, Baltimore must now disrupt historic levels of violence while remaking the culture of the Police Department.

Moving more than 40 officers from community relations to fighting crime laid bare the difficulty of doing both at once.

"This is a challenging time to lead, a challenging time to be a police officer, but all of the great cops I've worked with are tough people who are willing to work when times get tough," Davis said.

"If this is a multiple choice question — fight crime or implement reform? — the answer is, 'All of the above,'" he said. "It's too convenient, it's too lazy, and it's an easy way out to say they can't both be done."

Law enforcement analysts see the city facing a two-front battle.

"In some ways, it's like stepping on the brake and stepping on the accelerator at the same time," said Chuck Wexler, executive director of the Washington-based Police Executive Research Forum.

"I do know, having talked to Commissioner Davis, that they are intent on taking this consent decree seriously. But they also realize you can't tell a neighborhood group that is complaining about drugs and gang activity, 'We'll get to you in a few years once we implement constitutional policing.'"

Caption Sheridan replaces Johnson as Baltimore County police chief "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. "Jim Johnson served this county faithfully and honorably for 38 years, and we are grateful for his service. However, at this time we choose to go in a different direction, and I wish Chief Johnson well," County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. Caption Attempting to identify fly contaminants at crime scenes Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video) Loyola University professor David Rivers is attempting to create a spray police can use at crime scenes to identify true blood stains from fly contaminants. (Kenneth K. Lam, Baltimore Sun video)

The debate around resources and budgets, and whether the need to protect lives and property is in conflict with the march toward justice, isn't new. But analysts say it has become more complicated.

"It's not that you're just taking on a new challenge," said Samuel Walker, a professor emeritus of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Nebraska, Omaha. "You're taking on a whole new approach to policing."

"We are going to have to go the extra mile here to get over this initial learning process, this steep learning curve."

Justice Department investigators concluded that police in Baltimore routinely violated residents' constitutional rights, and most often in poor, predominantly black neighborhoods; used excessive force; dismissed sexual assault complaints improperly; and engaged improperly protesters, youths and those with mental disabilities.

Under the consent decree, officers will be required to contact a supervisor before making arrests for minor crimes such as resisting an officer or disorderly conduct. They will be barred from using restraints such as chokeholds, unless deadly force is authorized, and from stopping and detaining people who are in the company of others suspected of a crime without being able to make a case that they have committed a crime or are about to themselves.

They will be required to undergo new training. Techniques that have in recent decades become staples of the Baltimore police officer's tool kit — such as indiscriminately "clearing corners" in trouble spots — would be prohibited.

Meanwhile, violence in the city has grown in the 21 months since the death of Freddie Gray. The 25-year-old Baltimore man died in April 2015 after sustaining a severe spinal cord injury in police custody. On the day of his funeral, the city erupted in arson, looting and riots.

Homicides in Baltimore jumped from 211 in 2014 to 344 in 2015 — the most, per capita, in city history. There were 318 more killings in 2016, the second deadliest year.

And with 28 homicides in the first 27 days, 2017 is now on pace to surpass both.

The police department — it's the eighth largest in the nation, in the 29th largest city — routinely blows through a $480 million budget before spending millions more in overtime.

The police union says the department has too few officers. Many activists think it has too many. Some residents complain of a constant, harassing police presence in their neighborhoods. Others say they don't see officers often enough.

The collective bargaining agreement between the city and the union controls the shift structure under which officers work. City officials have said the system presents a staffing problem, and low recruitment and retention have exacerbated the issue.

Pugh, who took office in December, has unfrozen 100 police officer positions to help address the violence. But the timeline for when those positions will be filled is unclear.

Early city estimates have put the cost of complying with the consent decree in the millions.

Other cities that have entered into similar agreements have underestimated the eventual cost.

The federal government does not pay for the reforms it mandates.

U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar, whose approval is required to make the consent decree binding, has scheduled a preliminary hearing this week to discuss his concerns about the deal.

He has cited a lack of clarity around the cost, the city's ability to comply, deadlines for specific initiatives and the interplay between the deal, the police union's collective bargaining agreement, and judicial precedent around standard policing actions such as stopping a person on the street.

While the administration of President Donald Trump is seen as skeptical of federal oversight of local police departments, analysts expect the deal to move forward in some form.

Baltimore is not the first city to attempt consent decree reforms while battling high crime. Analysts say other jurisdictions — from Los Angeles to Camden, N.J. to Prince George's County — have handled it successfully.