Judge: Peroutka's political consultants guilty in 2014 robocall

Two Republican strategists were found guilty Tuesday of violating state election laws by sending out robocalls during a 2014 Anne Arundel County council race.

Dennis Fusaro, former campaign manager of Councilman Michael Peroutka, and Stephen Waters, a political consultant from Virginia, were sentenced to a year in jail with all but 30 days suspended for violating and conspiring to violate the authority line requirements of Maryland election laws. They were also sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,000 fine.

District Court Judge John P. McKenna Jr. said the goal of the sentence, harsher than recommended by the state prosecutor, was to deter the defendants from repeating the crime and to send a message to others involved in political campaigns.

"There's a lot of rough and tumble in politics, but there are rules," McKenna said during a hearing in Glen Burnie. "And the rules were violated in this case."

The charges against Fusaro and Waters stemmed from a 2014 robocall that many saw as an attempt to smear Peroutka's Democratic opponent in the District 5 race, Patrick Armstrong.

The robocall, which went to about 5,000 Anne Arundel County residents days before the 2014 election, encourages listeners to call Armstrong and thank him "for his bravery in coming out of the closet," giving the home phone number of Armstrong's mother. It then links the Democrat to a controversial state measure referred to as "the bathroom bill," which banned discrimination against transgender people in public areas, including restrooms.

The robocall states it is authorized by a group called Marylanders for Transgenders. The prosecution argued that isn't true, and witnesses said a Google search showed no evidence of the group existing.

Tuesday, McKenna said it was made clear during the trial that Waters and Fusaro were the ones responsible for the call.

Armstrong, who is openly gay, lost to Peroutka by 1,932 votes. The Democrat has said he believes the robocall cost him votes.

Attorneys for Waters and Fusaro said Tuesday they plan to appeal the decision.

Peroutka, who was not charged, testified last week under an immunity agreement that he was unaware of the robocall prior to its release.

