Brokaw, Mullen talk Russia, news and more in Annapolis

Veteran television journalist Tom Brokaw and former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Admiral Mike Mullen told a sold-out crowd at St. John's College in Annapolis on Sunday to be proactive about engaging with people with different viewpoints, speaking to concerns that the U.S. has grown increasingly polarized by politics.

In a roughly two-hour speaking event that resembled at some times a prime-time sit-down interview and others a conversation between two friends, Brokaw and Mullen touched on national security, the presidential election and the changing state of journalism.

Both men, and especially Mullen, talked about partisan divides among Americans across the country and the importance of working through them by talking and listening to people with different ideas and opinions.

Brokaw and Mullen at St. Johns Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette Admiral Mike Mullen, retired, and newscaster Tom Brokaw discuss challenges to the world, the state of American journalism, and the Trump administration at a talk at St. Johns College in Annapolis. Admiral Mike Mullen, retired, and newscaster Tom Brokaw discuss challenges to the world, the state of American journalism, and the Trump administration at a talk at St. Johns College in Annapolis. (Joshua McKerrow, staff / Capital Gazette)

"We have to get out of our comfort zones," said Mullen, a retired Navy admiral and 1968 graduate of the Naval Academy. "Stop being around people that just reinforce your own views. … Get uncomfortable."

Brokaw, who opened the event as the interviewer of Mullen, broke into his first noteworthy monologue of the evening when Mullen asked him about press coverage in the Trump era.

Brokaw, who anchored NBC Nightly News for more than 20 years, said there has not yet been enough of a dialogue among journalists and news outlets about the "new reality" they face, one that includes the powerful, 24/7 force of social media and the emergence of sophisticated-looking websites that produce fake news.

"I do think the profession of journalism has to go through a re-evaluation about how we deal with this," he said.

Brokaw also warned young reporters not to "be tempted to get into a fight with the president," but to remember their job is to tell the American people what is going on.

"Be fearless, but don't be arrogant," he said.

The journalist also had news advice for the audience, urging them to take very seriously the responsibility of filtering through the information they come across online and deciding where to get their news from.

"You have to put as much effort into where you get your news over a long period of time as you do into buying a flat screen television," Brokaw said. "You just can't take it blindly off the internet because it's there and it seems to be done in a very sophisticated manner."

Brokaw and Mullen spent much of the event discussing national security and foreign relations.

Responding to a question early on from Brokaw, Mullen, who was Joint Chiefs of Staff when Osama bin Laden was killed, talked a great deal about Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mullen said he worries about Putin, whom he predicts will run Russia for many more years.

The retired Navy admiral said it is important for the U.S. to be engaged in that part of the world and have a relationship with Russia going forward.

"Russia's going to go as far as the rest of the world lets it," Mullen said. "We shouldn't forget history, and we shouldn't forget that continent."