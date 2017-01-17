Annapolis senator John Astle to run for Mayor

The Annapolis mayoral race grew on Tuesday with Maryland Sen. John Astle, D-Annapolis, confirming he will run for mayor.

While Astle hasn't filed for the race yet, he discussed his intentions in a phone call Tuesday. He plans to officially file in a few weeks and is continuing to flesh out his election platform.

Astle has been in politics for decades, beginning his General Assembly career in 1983 as a delegate. He joined the senate in 1995 where he continues to serve.

He ran for Annapolis mayor in 1981 where he lost by 243 votes.

"I've lived in this community, and it is my home," Astle said. "I want to bring my experience."

While Astle hasn't finalized his platform, he said while there should be emphasis on downtown, other parts of the city need attention, such as public housing.

One of Astle's primary concerns is bringing "management" back to the city. Astle believes the administration is allowing projects, like repairs to Main Street, to fall behind.

He also listed the continued fight over the Crystal Spring development as another example.

"There are just a lot of things that seem to be kicked around and not dealt with," he said.

Astle makes the mayoral election a three-way race.

Co-owner of the Tsunami restaurant Gavin Buckley, 53, announced his candidacy in September. Astle and Buckley will compete in the Democratic Primary, which is set for Sept. 19. While Astle will be opposing Buckley in the primary, he lauded Astle for his experience and pitched himself as the outside establishment candidate.

Buckley pledged to support Astle if he secured the nomination.

"It will be up to the public to choose," Buckley said. "I'm sure it will be a very civil election. My goal here is trying to get young people engaged."

Competition in the republican primary may not be likely as Mayor Michael Pantelides announced last September his intention to run again.

Annapolis' general election is Nov. 7.

If Astle wins he will have to give up his seat in the Senate, which he has held for more than two decades. If he loses, he could return to the seat and seek re-election.

"I'll have to give that some thought," he said.

This story will be updated.