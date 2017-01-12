Ben Carson is about to be questioned about why he should run a federal agency without experience

Ben Carson, a retired neurosurgeon and former Republican presidential candidate, faces a confirmation hearing Thursday and the likelihood of tough questions about his qualifications to run the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The choice of Carson, 65, by President-elect Donald Trump, has drawn criticism from Democrats upset about his lack of experience in government or in the housing field.

"Although you have many accomplishments in the medical field, there is relatively little in the public record that reveals how you would further HUD's mission to ‘create strong, sustainable, inclusive communities and quality affordable homes for all,’” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) wrote in a letter this week. Warren is a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, which will hold the hearing.

The department was started during President Lyndon Johnson’s War on Poverty program in the 1960s. With a $47.8-billion budget, it is responsible for administering grants to public housing agencies around the country, providing vouchers for rental housing under Section 8 and managing the Federal Housing Administration, which provides mortgage insurance and, in the wake of the housing crisis, began administering many troubled loans for homeowners. It enforces the Fair Housing Act, which forbids discrimination.

Carson grew up poor in Detroit – though not in public housing – and rose to become, at 33, chief of the pediatric neurosurgery department at Johns Hopkins University. He talks about that history as helping to prepare him to run HUD. “I grew up in the inner city and spent a lot of time there and dealt with a lot of patients,” Carson said in November on Fox News. “We cannot have a strong nation if we have weak inner cities.”

But the experience left with him a deep skepticism about the effectiveness of government in eradicating poverty. In one of his few pronouncements on housing policy, Carson wrote a 2015 opinion piece that questioned a new fair housing rule by the Obama administration.

“There are reasonable ways to use housing policies to enhance the opportunities available to lower-income citizens, but based on the history of failed socialist experiments in this country, entrusting the government to get it right can prove downright dangerous,” Carson wrote.

In taking over the agency, Carson will also be tasked with managing an agency with a long history of corruption scandals and sweetheart deals – some of them in Republican administrations.

“It’s a real risk,” said Mark A. Calabria, an economist at the Cato Institute. “It’s one of those things that if he doesn’t keep an eye on, he’s going to have some scandals blow up in his face. That’s always a potential with HUD.”

Disaster relief programs administered by the housing department after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Superstorm Sandy in 2012 also had woeful records of fraud and mismanagement.

Calabria, a former Housing and Urban Development official and a former staffer on the Senate banking committee, said that Carson, like all housing secretaries, will face entrenched interests: thousands of public housing agencies, advocates and big-city mayors who depend on community development block grant funds.

“If I were a betting man, I would bet that Ben Carson will hand over HUD that looks much the same as it does now,” he said.

