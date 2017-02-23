Judge accuses Baltimore County senator of attempting to delay civil trial

A Baltimore Circuit Court judge admonished a state Senate committee chairman, accusing him of joining the defense team in a civil trial at the last minute for the purpose of using his legislative responsibilities to delay the case.

Sen. Bobby A. Zirkin, a Baltimore County Democrat who is chair of the Senate's judicial proceedings committee, formally joined the defense team in a medical malpractice case 13 days before trial, only to invoke "legislative privilege" to request postponement while the General Assembly is in session. The plaintiff's attorney complained.

"The court can find no other reason for Mr. Zirkin entering his appearance at the eleventh hour other than delay," Judge Althea Handy wrote in a Jan. 31 order.

Zirkin said he was surprised by the controversy surrounding his entry into the case and called the arguments made by the plaintiffs' lawyer "absolutely defamatory and false."

Zirkin said the judge hadn't had a chance to hear from him directly on the issue and had come to the wrong conclusion about his role.

"The judge was unfortunately going off the information that was before her, and all she had before her was the arguments of the plaintiff's attorney and [attorney] Billy" Murphy, he said.

The lawsuit was filed in 2015 against the University of Maryland Medical System. Neal M. Brown had represented the defendants from the beginning, but in late January Zirkin entered his appearance along with four attorneys from the law firm of Murphy, Falcon & Murphy.

The plaintiffs' attorney, Jon Simon Stefanuca, "vehemently" objected to the postponement. He argued the defendants were trying to delay a trial, Handy wrote in her opinion. The plaintiffs had already paid retainers for experts and had flights and hotels reserved, Stefanuca said.

In her written ruling, Handy said Brown was a "highly experienced" medical malpractice lawyer, while Zirkin's law firm provided "legal services for car, truck and motorcycle accidents, traffic tickets, DUIs, criminal defense, dog bites and divorce."

"Mr. Zirkin ... does not appear to have any experience in medical malpractice litigation," Handy wrote.

Handy said she found Zirkin in violation of the Maryland Courts and Judicial Proceedings code.

The Daily Record first reported the judge's ruling.

Zirkin said he had been excited to be involved in the case after the defense team asked him to bring his perspective as a plaintiff's lawyer to the trial. Zirkin said he decided to remove himself from the case because he was becoming too much of a distraction, even though his colleagues wanted to appeal the judge's ruling and get it overturned.

"I never realized that getting a postponement was so controversial to be honest with you," Zirkin said. "In my 19 years of being in office down here and most of those practicing law, I've never had a reaction to a postponement for 60 days."

The legislature meets for 90 days every year.

Brown could not immediately be reached for comment.

Court records show the civil trial was slated to begin on Feb. 6, and was settled for an undisclosed amount. The plaintiffs' attorney, Stefanuca, also could not be reached Thursday morning.

Karen Lancaster, a spokeswoman for the University of Maryland Medical Center, said the allegations against Zirkin were "completely without merit."

"It's unfortunate that in order to avoid further disparagement, Mr. Zirkin withdrew his representation of UMMS for this case," Lancaster said. "We were excited to work alongside him and for him to bring his considerable skills to bear in defending our institution and its caregivers."

