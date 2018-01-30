Republican lawyer Craig Wolf plans to run for Maryland attorney general

Republican lawyer Craig Wolf said Tuesday he’s planning to campaign to be Maryland’s next attorney general.

Wolf lives in Howard County, said he joined the U.S. Army after the 9/11 attacks and currently is the president and CEO of the Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America, a trade group.

Wolf declined to talk in detail about his bid Tuesday or reveal when he plans to formally launch his campaign.

Five days ago, the trade group he leads announced Wolf would stepping down from his post on June 30, which is six days after Maryland’s primary election.

Maryland last elected a Republican to be the state’s top lawyer in 1918.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and the state’s GOP have criticized incumbent Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh’s his newly expanded power to sue the federal government.

On Tuesday, the Maryland Republican Party tweeted about Wolf’s candidacy, asking “What do you think about Brian Frosh being defeated in November?”

Maryland Republican Party chair Dirk Haire did not respond to a request for comment.

Frosh won his office in 2014 with 55.8 percent of the vote. Of statewide elected officials that year, only incumbent Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot received a higher number of votes.

Wolf provided a biography of himself that says he has worked as a prosecutor in Allegany County in the early 1990s and in the late 1990s was a prosecutor in the U.S. Department of Justice’s criminal division. He also worked as a lawyer for the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee, the biography said.

It noted he grew up in Baltimore County, likes to ride motorcycles and he flies helicopters and runs with his dog in his spare time. He has been married to Sally Wolf for 24 years and has two adult children.

The biography said he was a football player at Dickinson College and more recently has been a volunteer paramedic and “ice rescue and recovery diver" with Howard County’s volunteer fire department.

He earned his law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in 1987 and is currently assigned to the U.S. Army Reserve’s 354th Civil Affairs Brigade, the biography said.

