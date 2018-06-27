Mary Washington leads Sen. Conway in Maryland Senate race but holds off on claiming victory

Del. Mary Washington held a lead of more than 500 votes in her race against Sen. Joan Carter Conway for a Baltimore seat in the Maryland Senate Wednesday but said she was not yet prepared to claim victory.

Conway, a 22-year veteran senator who chairs a powerful Senate committee, trailed Washington by 529 votes in the Democratic primary with all but two of the 43rd District’s 55 precincts counted. Absentee and provisional ballots also remain to be tallied in the North Baltimore district.

Washington lost the early vote to Conway but gained a steadily mounting lead in Election Day voting. She described herself Wednesday as “exhausted but enthused.”

“We feel very confident that the trend of the election night will continue,” the two-term delegate said.

Washington, 56, said she hadn’t heard from Conway, 67, since the election. If Washington’s lead holds, Conway will become one of three Baltimore out of six senators toppled on a bad night for incumbents. Sens. Nathaniel McFadden and Barbara Robison were alsao defeated by younger challengers as the city delegation experienced a generational shift.

Conway did not immediately return a message but said she was at a funeral and would call. She has not issued a public statement on the race.

Washington said the two precincts remaining to report are at the IT Academy, which opened late on Election Day and where voting hours were extended.

Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, along with other leading Democrats, strongly supported Conway in her re-election bid, but Washington said she’s prepared to put that in the past if she is declared the winner.

“I look forward to working with everyone,” she said.

mdresser@baltsun.com

twitter.com/michaeltdresser