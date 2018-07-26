Sen. Elizabeth Warren endorses Ben Jealous for Maryland governor

Senator Elizabeth Warren on Friday formally endorsed Democrat Ben Jealous for Maryland governor — adding her name to a growing list of national Democratic Party leaders who are backing the former NAACP president in his bid to unseat Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Warren, of Massachusetts, joins former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Kamala Harris (California), Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont) and Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey) as national political figures endorsing Jealous.

"Ben Jealous is the kind of leader working families need to ensure we build an inclusive economy that works for the people, not special interests," Warren said in a statement. "As a civil rights leader and businessman, Ben has spent his life winning big battles on behalf of the working poor and middle-class. He will be a governor with the courage to fight back against Donald Trump's extreme agenda."

Jealous also has the support of influential unions in Maryland, including the Maryland State Education Association and Service Employees International Union.

Hogan this week picked up the endorsement of the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance, which represents officers at 10 agencies, including the Maryland State Police. The labor organization endorsed Democrat Anthony Brown in his 2014 race against Hogan.

“During his first term, Maryland state law enforcement had no truer friend and ally than Governor Hogan,” State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance President Jimmy Dulay said in a statement. “Our members know that with Governor Hogan, we will always have an open door to the governor’s office, and a tireless advocate fighting on our behalf.”

The Republican governor also has announced 40 endorsements from current or former Democratic officials in Maryland, including former House of Delegates Speaker Casper R. Taylor Jr. and retired Federal Judge Alexander Williams Jr.

