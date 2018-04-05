Lawmakers override Gov. Hogan's veto, changing decades-old process to decide which schools get built or fixed

In a politically-tinged power struggle, the Maryland General Assembly overrode Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto Thursday and stripped away his role in awarding hundreds of millions of dollars in school construction projects.

The veto override ends a whirlwind political spat and changes a decades-old process to determine when schools across the state get built or repaired.

The state had relied on the three-member Board of Public Works to make the final decision about school construction projects. Starting in June, that power will rest with a new commission made up of appointees of the governor and top legislative leaders.

The board is composed of the governor, the comptroller and treasurer. The legislation will turn those decisions over to an expanded and reconstituted version on what is now the Interagency Committee on School Construction.

Hogan reacted bitterly to his legislate setback.

In recent years, Hogan, a Republican, and Comptroller Peter Franchot, a Democrat, have used the Board of Public Works as a bully pulpit as they’ve questioned school officials about how they picked which projects to build.

They focused particularly on how quickly Baltimore County and Baltimore City should install air-conditioning, voting to withhold money when they did not comply with their timeline. It was an action some leading legislators, particularly House Appropriations Committee Maggie McIntosh, viewed as overstepping their bounds.

McIntosh, a Baltimore Democrat, was a prime advocate of the provision taking school construction oversight away from the board. She has said publicly that Franchot’s handling of school construction issues have helped drive the legislature’s actions.

Hogan and Franchot have accused lawmakers of politicizing school decisions and eliminating transparency from the process.

“Marylanders deserve and expect better from their elected officials,” Franchot said in a tweet.

But Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller, who led that chamber in its 29-15 override vote, said the school construction process has become overly politicized.

“Public schools need to be based on meritocracy,” the Calvert County Democrat said. The 29 votes to override, which all came from Democrats, were the minimum needed.

The House of Delegates earlier voted 90-48 to override.

