Maryland women share harrowing sexual assault accounts with state Sens. Chris Van Hollen, Ben Cardin

Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen took to the Senate floor on Saturday and read harrowing accounts of women who said the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh had emboldened them to share their own stories of abuse with the senator.

“I have received written statements from over 50 Marylanders telling me about the sexual abuse they had encountered,” the Democrat said as the Senate neared its vote on whether to confirm Kavanaugh.

“Some of them told me they had shared with me what they had not shared with their own family members,” said Van Hollen. “They tell me they remember the clothing they wore the day they were assaulted. They tell me they remember the scent, the cologne.”

Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin, also a Democrat, said in an interview that his office has received “specific telephone calls and emails from women who have experienced sexual assault.”

“It’s heartbreaking,” he said.

In his floor speech, Van Hollen excerpted from some of the statements without disclosing the writers’ names.

“Once when I was 16, I was at a party. There was alcohol,” one statement said. “He told me I wanted it. I showed the friends the bruises. I never told my parents.”

He then quoted from another account:

“I remember the assault vividly. I was on my way home from church,” Van Hollen read.

The statement went on to describe how she could see a nearby home where elderly people lived and remembers wondering if they “could hear me scream.”

Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that a drunken Kavanaugh allegedly forced himself on her, tried to remove her clothing and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Both were students at private Montgomery County high schools at the time.

Kavanaugh angrily denied the accusations, choking back tears.

As Van Hollen spoke, protesters — many of then women — rallied across the street at the Supreme Court.

Arrests were made as chants emerged from the crowd, including, “Arrest sexual predators, not protesters!”

Some signs urged people to believe survivors of sexual assault. Signs with Kavanaugh’s face read “KAVA NOPE.” Others expressed faith specifically in the women who brought sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh.

Cardin said a woman from Maryland stopped him recently in the hallway of the Dirksen Senate Office Building.

“She went into a detailed explanation of a horrible sexual assault. You’re thinking, ‘What do you do next?’ Your heart is broken,” Cardin said.

“When a person comes up to you and you see her face, it underscores the tragedy of these circumstances,” Cardin said.

Both Maryland senators are voting against Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Baltimore Sun reporter Kevin Rector contributed to this article.

Protesters, along with some counterdemonstrators, have gathered outside the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol this week to urge the U.S. Senate not to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

jebarker@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sunjeffbarker