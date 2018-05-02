White House lawyer Ty Cobb, who got his start in Baltimore, the latest to leave Trump administration

In the latest exit from the White House, attorney Ty Cobb, who was in charge of responding to the investigation of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, has resigned.

Cobb, who sports a handlebar mustache and the name of the legendary baseball player to whom he is distantly related, previously served as a federal prosecutor in Baltimore, where he was well-regarded for prosecuting drug dealers and murderers.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the move was not unexpected.

“For several weeks Ty Cobb has been discussing his retirement and last week he let Chief of Staff Kelly know he would retire at the end of this month,” she said.

According to The New York Times, which first reported Cobb’s resignation, Trump plans to hire another veteran Washington lawyer, Emmet T. Flood, to replace him. Flood represented Bill Clinton during his impeachment.

As White House lawyer, Cobb was known for urging Trump to take a conciliatory rather than adversarial approach to the Mueller, who is investigating Russian involvement in the investigation. Trump has called the probe a “witch hunt,” and has reportedly considered firing Mueller and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who is supervising the investigation, and previously headed the U.S. attorney’s office in Baltimore.

Cobb served in the office from 1981 to 1986, before Rosenstein’s tenure, and left after being passed over for the top job. He successfully prosecuted some high-profile cases, include the murder of undercover narcotics detective, Marcellus “Marty” Ward.

Cobb could not be reached for comment for this article.

