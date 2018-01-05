Howard County's Del. Frank Turner won't run for re-election

Del. Frank S. Turner, a veteran Howard County Democrat who played a central role in passing legislation bringing casinos to Maryland, said Friday that he will not seek re-election in November.

Turner, 70, was first elected to the House of Delegates in 1994 and has been re-elected five times since then. He is the first African-American to represent Howard County in the General Assembly.

“I think 24 years is enough time to spend in Annapolis,” Turner said. “I think I’ve earned a rest.”

Turner, who represents the solidly Democratic District 13 in the east county, serves as vice chairman of the House Ways & Means Committee. Earlier he served as a subcommittee chairman on that panel. In that position, he played a leading role in pushing through the legislation that brought casino gambling to Maryland in 2007 and expanded it in 2012.

Turner also helped steer through the controversial Transportation Infrastructure Act of 2013, which raised the gas tax and brought an infusion of revenue to the depleted Transportation Trust Fund.

A professor emeritus at Morgan State University, Turner said he’s in good health but wants to spend more time with family and traveling.

“I might even play golf more than three times a year,” he said.

