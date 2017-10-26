Trump administration declares opioid crisis a public health emergency

President Donald Trump’s administration on Thursday declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency, a move that could expand access to treatment in some parts of Maryland but that falls short of the large increase in federal spending some advocates sought.

The declaration by the Department of Health and Human Services means the federal government can waive some regulations — allowing large addiction treatment centers to receive Medicaid payments, for instance — and may give states more flexibility to spend federal money to combat the epidemic.

“No part of our society — not young or old, rich or poor, urban or rural — has been spared this plague of drug addiction,” Trump said in the East Room. “This epidemic is a national health emergency. Nobody has seen anything like what’s going on now. As Americans we cannot allow this to continue.”

But the move was less significant than what had been recommended by a commission Trump created to study the problem. That group, led by Republican Gov. Chris Christie of New Jersey, called for a designation of a national emergency as a way to free up federal money to expand treatment.

The number of people who died in Maryland from drug- and alcohol-related overdoses surged 66 percent last year to 2,089, according to the state health department. Baltimore saw 694 overdose deaths last year, more than twice its 318 homicides. The rising death toll has been driven by fentanyl, a cheap and powerful synthetic opioid that dealers are blending into heroin.

Trump said he would raise the issue of fentanyl with Chinese leaders during his trip next month to Asia. China is the largest producer of fentanyl worldwide.

Trump described his personal experiences with addiction, noting the struggles his brother Fred faced with alcoholism. Departing from script, Trump described his brother as having a “very, very tough life."

“We will work to strengthen vulnerable families and communities,” Trump said. “We are going to overcome addiction in America.”

Presidents have declared emergencies in response to a surprising variety of issues, often as a tool to freeze the assets of foreign nationals. President Bill Clinton declared an emergency in 1995 targeting Colombian narcotics dealers. Citing a “breakdown of law and order in Zimbabwe,” President George W. Bush declared an emergency in 2003 that froze the assets of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Both of those orders, and dozens of others, remain in effect today.

But such declarations are rarely targeted at public health crises. One notable exception: A 2009 order by President Barack Obama on the swine flu epidemic. That declaration allowed hospitals across the country to set up off-site facilities to treat patients with the flu.

Public health crises generally are handled through public health emergencies of the kind Trump announced Thursday. Public health emergencies, which gives HHS additional power to divert money to new uses, were declared in Puerto Rico last year during the Zika virus outbreak and for hurricanes that hit the Gulf Coast and the Caribbean this year.

john.fritze@baltsun.com

twitter.com/jfritze