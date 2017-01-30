Trump defends travel ban as protests, questions continue

President Donald Trump doubled down Monday on an executive order temporarily banning travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries amid continued protests and concerns raised by business leaders and members of his own party.

White House officials repeatedly said only a small number of travelers had been ensnared by the abrupt start to the 90-day ban, signed Friday, and said the inconvenience was justified to protect national security and honor a pledge that was central to Trump's campaign.

"I'm sorry that some folks may have had to wait a little while," White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters. "They were temporarily detained to make sure the safety of the other 324 million Americans was put first. I don't see how that's a big problem."

The president himself took to Twitter earlier Monday to say there is "nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country." The order was being implemented with "very few problems," he wrote, noting that the ban was "a big part of my campaign."

As Trump entered his second week in office, the ban continued to roil the nation's capital even as the administration signed a new executive order to limit federal regulations and the president said he would name his nominee to the Supreme Court Tuesday. Former President Barack Obama weighed into the debate, with a spokesman saying the Democrat "fundamentally disagrees" with discrimination based on religion and was "heartened" by the protests.

The travel ban — which led to demonstrations over the weekend at BWI Marshall Airport and other international terminals — drew more criticism Monday from business, academic and religious leaders. Executives at Ford Motor Co. announced they do not support it. An associate dean at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine said she is concerned about the school's ability to recruit international students.

Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, a holdover from the Obama administration, said late Monday the Department of Justice would not defend Trump's order, causing additional uncertainty. The impact of that announcement is likely to be short-lived. The Senate is expected to quickly confirm Trump's pick to lead the department, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions.

A number of religious leaders are also beginning to speak out against the ban. Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori — though focused mainly on other recent executive actions signed by Trump — voiced his own concerns in a two-page letter.

"While we affirm the right of sovereign nations to control their borders," he wrote, "we likewise affirm our moral responsibility to respect every human being's dignity."

Meanwhile, a 5-year-old boy from Montgomery County had become a cause celebre for opponents of the order after his family said he was held for hours in Washington Dulles International Airport on Saturday. The boy, a U.S. citizen and Bethesda resident, was traveling with a cousin from Turkey. Asked about the case, Spicer said Trump's opponents were nitpicking. "To assume just because of someone's age or gender or whatever that they don't pose a threat would be misguided and wrong," he said.

A spokeswoman for Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's administration said the Maryland Department of Human Resources had contacted the family and was informed the situation had been resolved.

"Obviously that report was very concerning to our administration," spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said.

The boy's family could not be reached Monday.

Reaction to the ban on Capitol Hill was mixed. Most Republicans said they support more stringent vetting of immigrants and refugees, but a growing number have also raised concerns about the way the order was implemented. Republicans in both chambers Monday blocked Democratic efforts to quickly overturn the order.

Rep. Andy Harris, Maryland's only Republican in Congress, said in his first remarks on the order that he backs the idea.

"The vetting of individuals seeking to immigrate into the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence must be increased to better protect Americans' safety and our national security," the Baltimore County lawmaker said in a statement. "The United States should resume issuing visas to all these countries only after a review of these policies is completed, and only if the countries comply with supplying the information necessary to allow complete vetting."

Other Republicans were more skeptical. Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina said in a joint statement that "the manner in which these measures were crafted and implemented have greatly contributed to the confusion, anxiety and uncertainty of the last few days."

White House officials pointed to polling indicating support for clamping down on immigration. A Quinnipiac University poll released Monday showed 48 percent of Americans support "suspending immigration from terror prone regions, even if it means turning away refugees," compared with 42 percent who opposed it. But that poll was conducted in early January, meaning its respondents had not seen the details of Trump's order.

Several students studying at Maryland universities said the order has made them nervous.

Amir Manbachi, a biomedical engineering researcher at the Johns Hopkins University, will have to apply for a new work visa in May to continue his studies. He is scared his application will now be declined. Manbachi, 32, is a Canadian citizen but was born in Iran, one of the countries included in the order. In addition to having to apply for the visa, Manbachi said he is nervous about flying back to Canada to visit his girlfriend for Valentine's Day because he fears U.S. customs officials might not let him return.

"My entire academic career may get stranded," said Manbachi, who has developed a medical device to help treat brain tumors as part of his research.