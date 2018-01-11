Maryland lawmakers, Mayor Pugh condemn Trump's comments on immigrants

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was appalled by President Donald Trump’s recent comments in the Oval Office, in which he reportedly said immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African nations come “from shithole countries” and questioned why they should be welcomed in by the United States.

"Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here?" Trump said, after lawmakers discussed restoring protections for immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as part of a bipartisan immigration deal.

Trump’s statements, first reported by The Washington Post, have drawn widespread outrage. Pugh called upon all elected leaders, regardless of party, to condemn the president’s comments.

"Like all Americans who embrace decency and the values of diversity and inclusion, and who celebrate what made America great in the first place, I’m appalled by these latest comments of President Donald Trump regarding Haitians and people of African nations,” Pugh said in a statement. “They reinforce abhorrent racist attitudes, and evidence of the lack of knowledge, understanding, and empathy we expect of the person who occupies the highest office in the land.”

Maryland lawmakers were quick to denounce the president’s comments on Twitter. Sen. Chris Van Hollen said he was “disgusted,” while Sen. Ben Cardin said Trump’s “comments do not represent America’s values.”

“I condemn this unforgivable statement and this demeaning of the office of the Presidency,” Baltimore Rep. Elijah E. Cummings said in a tweet. “I will always fight for the vulnerable among us and against bigotry in all its forms.”

A White House spokesman defended Trump's position on immigration without directly addressing Trump's remarks. White House officials did not dispute the account.

"Certain Washington politicians choose to fight for foreign countries, but President Trump will always fight for the American people," spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement issued after The Washington Post first reported Trump's remarks. " . . . Like other nations that have merit-based immigration, President Trump is fighting for permanent solutions that make our country stronger by welcoming those who can contribute to our society, grow our economy and assimilate into our great nation."

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.