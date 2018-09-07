Donald Trump criticizes Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous over immigration

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous may be struggling to get his message out to Maryland voters, but he's earned the attention of President Donald J. Trump.

Trump, at a rally in Montana on Thursday night, criticized Jealous over immigration — though not by name.

"In Maryland, the Democrat candidate for governor wants to give illegal aliens free college tuition courtesy of the Amerfrican taxpayer," Trump said. "Come on in, free college."

The crowd boos.

The reference was an apparent swipe at Jealous' proposal to offer free tuition to community college students, without excluding Maryland residents who were brought to the United States without authorization to stay as young children — a group known as DREAMers. Jealous is not proposing free tuition for more recent arrivals.

For Jealous, whose weak fundraising has stymied his ability to counter a barrage of ads from Gov. Larry Hogan and the Republican Governors Association, Trump's attack comes as free advertising. While Trump's line went over with the crowd in red Montana, polls show the Republican president is deeply unpopular in Maryland.

Jealous' campaign was quick to pounce. The former NAACP president, who has said his election would raise Trump's blood pressure, released a statement calling on Hogan to publicly reject Trump's "hateful rhetoric that seeks to divide us."

"I've put out a clear plan that says any Maryland high school graduate can attend community college tuition-free, and that includes DREAMers who were brought to this country through no fault of their own," Jealous said in a statement.

The DREAMers are already eligible for in-state tuition rates at public colleges and universities as a result of a 2012 referendum in which Maryland voters decisively approved a law extending those benefits known as the Maryland DREAM Act. Jealous was one of the prominent supporters of a yes vote that year.

There was no immediate comment from the Hogan campaign.

