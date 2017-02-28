President Trump to focus on legislative agenda in first address to Congress

President Donald Trump, making his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, was expected to promise a sweeping legislative agenda while touting the early days of his administration as historically productive.

The Republican president, whose bumpy start has at times distracted from the populist economic message that propelled him to power, was likely to refocus attention on some of his initial successes while setting the stage for looming policy debates on health care and tax reform.

After several weeks of signing executive orders, the administration is beginning to shift to the more difficult task of working with Congress on a legislation. The to-do list is extensive, and it includes campaign promises such as repealing the Affordable Care Act, investing in infrastructure, rewriting the nation's tax code and building a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico.

The speech will provide Trump one of his highest-profile opportunities to address the country since his inauguration Jan. 20.

Aides said Trump was expected to speak to the nation's "poorest communities," telling them that "help is on the way." Often a vocal critic of crime in cities like Baltimore and Chicago, Trump has vowed to address that issue — as well as education and jobs — but it was unclear whether he would offer specifics of his plan to do so.

The White House began to signal its shift toward Capitol Hill this week with the bare outlines of a proposed budget that officials said would direct billions more to the military while cutting significantly from non-defense programs. Details of exactly how that would work — such as which programs would benefit — remain elusive.

"We're going to spend a lot more money on military," Trump told "Fox & Friends" in an interview aired Tuesday. "We're going to get involved in negotiating. We're going to be able to get, I think, a lot more product for a buck and I'm going to be very, very serious about it," he said.

Lack of a concrete agenda has forced members of both parties to guess at how the administration will synthesize an ambitious list of campaign promises with political realities in Washington. Even those Democrats who have expressed a willingness to find areas of common ground have a tough time identifying where compromises may be possible.

Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland, the top-ranking Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said lawmakers heard from experts on the future of Iraq during a hearing Tuesday. That hearing was hampered somewhat by the fact that no one is yet entirely clear about Trump's plan for the country or the fight against Islamic State fighters there.

"It's difficult to understand how they're doing policy at this stage — and what that policy is," Cardin said. "We don't know. They're really slow in developing a mechanism where we have clear understanding of where they want to take this nation."

Also uncertain is how and when Republicans will replace the 2010 "Obamacare" law, an issue that has driven angry Democrats to town hall meetings with members of Congress across the country. The Trump administration has sent conflicting signals over health care, and Republican lawmakers have been unable to speak with one voice on whether they will repeal the law or simply make changes to it.

"The goal is for the administration, the House and the Senate to be in the same place. We're not there yet," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters. "There's a lot of discussion about how to craft that, what combination of legislation and regulation will get us to where we want to get. As others have said ... the status quo is not sustainable."

Trump, who ran for the presidency on a promise to drain the Washington "swamp," must figure out how to actually work with congressional Republicans to achieve some of those goals. That effort is not helped by his approval rating, which in its first days is lower at than the start of any modern presidency.

White House officials and Trump himself had framed the address as an opportunity to refocus on the economic message that was central to his campaign. The administration has, instead, spent much of its first weeks instead talking about a travel ban on predominantly Muslim nations that was struck down in court and about the early resignation of a national security adviser — while warring with the media over internal leaks.

In the Fox interview, Trump gave himself an "A-plus" for effort, but graded his administration a "C or a C-plus" in terms of how it has communicated to voters.

The administration has had successes, as well. Trump received praise from Republicans for choosing Judge Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy — a conservative who has drawn criticism from Democrats mainly for not being Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's long-stalled nominee.

Trump's decision to nominee Army Lt. General H.R McMaster as his new national security adviser was also well received by members of both parties.

The president has moved quickly to roll back Obama-era regulations that businesses say have been harmful to their operations. Hours before his address, he signed legislation in the Oval Office that put on hold rules approved in 2015 that gave the Environmental Protection Agency power to regulate more waterways under the 1972 Clean Water Act.

Though that move was criticized by environmentalists, it was consistent with what candidate Trump vowed to do during his campaign last year against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

House Speaker Paul Ryan commended Trump's decision to delay the regulations, and said he hoped they would eventually be repealed altogether.

"The livelihoods of America's farmers, ranchers, and cattlemen are at stake," he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

