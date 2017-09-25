Muslim group: New travel restrictions are still a Muslim ban

The Council on American-Islamic Relations said the new travel restrictions imposed by the Trump administration — which now include North Korea — still amount to a "Muslim ban."

Zainab Chaudry, a spokeswoman for CAIR’s Maryland chapter, said the inclusion of North Korea was mere window dressing since so few people from the largely closed Asian country travel to the United States.

"Realistically speaking the practical implications of this executive order are going to predominantly affect Muslims,” she said.

The ban covers Chad, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia and Libya. Unlike a prior ban, which was intended to be temporary, the new restrictions are set to continue indefinitely.

Trump called for a “total and complete shutdown” on Muslims entering the United States during the presidential campaign, but the White House has always said the travel bans were not an attempt to turn that pledge into policy.

The Trump administration said the new restrictions were formulated after an extensive review of the country’s security procedures by the Department of Homeland Security. Countries could be removed from the list should they meet security standards set by the United States, the White House said.

But the new policy seems unlikely to mollify opponents of the restrictions.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, said the new rules were the widest ban yet.

“No matter how the Republican White House tries to dress it up, this is the same immoral and dangerous ban as before, with the same discriminatory motivations and the same cruel impacts,” Pelosi said in a statement.

The first version of the ban went into effect in January and led to widespread confusion at airports with people unclear about whether they could enter the country. The administration revised the ban in March after the first version was blocked by the courts.

The second version of the rules were also halted before the Supreme Court issued a preliminary decision allowing them to go into effect with modifications. The court was scheduled to hear arguments on the case in October, but canceled them after the new policy was issued.

Chaudry said that each time a new version of the ban goes into effect people with relatives in the affected countries are left feeling confused and vulnerable once more.

“That fear and uncertainty that accompanies that fear is something that has tremendous implications for many individuals,” she said.

