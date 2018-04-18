Ethics questions arise over Maryland transportation consulting contract, prompting officials to delay vote

Maryland officials on Wednesday delayed a scheduled vote on a proposed $68.5 million transportation consulting contract after ethics questions arose about the expedited bidding process used to award the work.

The contract would have paid a three-company consortium to oversee a signature part of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan’s $7.6 billion plan to relieve traffic congestion. One of those companies, Kansas City-based HNTB Corp., employed Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete K. Rahn as a senior executive immediately before he joined the Hogan administration.

Rahn both approved an uncommon and expedited selection process to pick a winning company and dined with a friend from HNTB during the bid selection process, according to state officials and public documents.

Rahn’s personal connection to the winning firm drew criticism from Hogan’s Democratic rivals and others about how HNTB was picked and whether there was enough transparency and disclosure.

The Maryland Department of Transportation withdrew the contract from the Board of Public Works’ consideration to address concerns from the panel, which includes Hogan and two Democrats — Comptroller Peter Franchot and Treasurer Nancy Kopp.

MDOT spokeswoman Erin Henson said the agency wanted “to ensure that any questions members of the board have about the project are fully addressed.”

“This project and the process involved is extremely complex, and the department is committed to working with the Board of Public Works, elected officials, and all stakeholders to make sure this transformative traffic relief initiative moves forward,” Henson said in a statement.

The consortium of three firms — HNTB, Parsons Transportation Group and JMT — was selected using an expedited procurement process designed for public-private partnerships. Under the process, companies had just 10 days to submit letters of interest, rather than the more traditional lengthy process than can last as long as 18 months.

The winning venture’s letter ranked second among the four companies who applied, but was selected after an oral presentation before an eight-member board, which Rahn chaired.

After the HNTB-Parsons-JMT was selected, Rahn sought advice from the state’s Ethics Commission on his involvement with the process. He said he severed all financial ties with HNTB upon joining the Hogan administration and laid out his involvement in the selection process to the commission.

“Please tell me if I’ve acted in accordance with Maryland’s ethics’ laws,” Rahn wrote in an email to ethics officials on April 4.

Michael W. Lord, executive director of the ethics commission, responded the following day with an “informal opinion” that as long as Rahn had no financial ties to the firm, he could participate in matters involving HNTB.

Lord warned that “in instances where an appearance of a possible conflict of interest remains,” it’s up to Rahn to “make the determination of whether the integrity of the agency will be affected in a negative way.”

Henson did not respond to requests to interview Rahn about his involvement in the process.

Democrat Jim Shea, who is running for governor, sent a letter to the Board of Public Works Tuesday asking for more transparency about how HNTB was picked.

“When this much taxpayer money is at stake, the public deserves to know whether the state has unethical and costly conflicts of interest,” Shea said

State Sen. Richard S. Madaleno, another Democrat running for governor, also sought to slow down the process.

“It’s time to hit the brakes on this procurement,” Madaleno said in a statement to the media. “I am appalled by the ethical cloud surrounding this whole thing. We are talking about the biggest state-developed project in history, and they are trying to ram the whole thing through.”

State officials said the speedy and unusual procurement process was used because the project is unique.

Last fall, Hogan proposed using a public-private partnership to add toll lanes to I-270 and the entire stretch of the I-495 Capital Beltway in Maryland. While there’s an ongoing public process to figure out how that should be done, state officials determined they lacked the resources to oversee how to bid out and quickly award the contracts to do it.

Instead, MDOT decided to hire a consulting company to oversee it.









