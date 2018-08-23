Democratic National Chairman Tom Perez trying to heal party divided after 2016

As the midterm elections approach, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is hoping his party can apply the lessons of the 2016 presidential election without endlessly ruminating over the outcome.

To the many Democrats still reeling from the election of Republican Donald J. Trump, Perez says, in effect, to snap out of it.

“Go vote!” he exhorts.

But his job is more complicated than encouraging brooding Democrats to go to the polls. In an interview, the 56-year-old former Maryland and U.S. labor secretary said he needs to make sure that progressives feel welcome in the party, that African-American voters aren’t taken for granted, and that the memory of 2016 motivates rather than depresses the base.

He says he is seeking to “rebuild trust” in a party that was divided in 2016 between the liberals who supported Bernie Sanders and the establishment that rallied behind nominee Hillary Clinton.

Clinton, damaged by the leak of stolen DNC emails on the eve of the party convention, won the popular vote, but lost the electoral college, and the election, to Trump.

Perez, who lives in Takoma Park, has been stumping for Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, a Sanders supporter in 2016. Jealous, the progressive former leader of the NAACP, won the nomination by beating the more moderate Prince George’s County Executive Rushern L. Baker III, the choice of the state’s Democratic establishment.

Since Perez became party leader in 2017, he has been on a listening tour of sorts, meeting with Democrats around the country and soliciting their views on the party and 2016. It has amounted to a long, last look at an election that Perez believes laid bare a problem he hopes the party is about to remedy.

Sanders supporters remain angry over the emails, published by WikiLeaks, that showed ostensibly neutral party officials pulling for Clinton. Many believe superdelegates exert too much influence over the nominating process.

Superdelegates are members of Congress, elected officials and other party insiders who may cast votes at the national convention for whomever they choose — that is, they are not bound by the primary results in their home districts.

Candidates typically court superdelegates directly. In 2016, they accounted for about 15 percent of the convention; most of them sided with Clinton.

“There is a strongly held view among millions that the so-called superdelegates play an oversized role in the party, and it’s undeniably hindering our ability to move forward to bring the party together,” Perez told The Baltimore Sun in his office overlooking the U.S. Capitol and House office buildings. “We want a party in which everybody feels at home.”

During a three-day meeting ending Saturday in Chicago, the DNC was expected to give final approval to a widely supported, Perez-endorsed plan that would keep superdelegates from voting on the first convention ballot unless the outcome were already determined.

“I don't want a situation where, before anybody has gone to vote in the Iowa caucus, one candidate already has 600 superdelegates lined up,” Perez said. “So this is a dramatic shift from what we've done before.”

The Republicans have fewer superdelegates, and they are bound to vote at the GOP convention for the candidates who won their home districts.

The Democrats’ proposal, approved last month by the party’s rules and bylaws committee, is part of a reform package intended to reinforce a commitment not only to progressives but to grassroots voters. It also includes a plan to make party caucuses more accessible by allowing absentee voting.

The superdelegate change “will ensure that delegates elected by voters in primaries and caucuses will have the primary role in selecting the Democratic Party's nominee at the 2020 convention,” Sanders said in a written statement. “This is a major step forward in making the Democratic Party more open and transparent.”

But not all Democrats were on board. Critics say superdelegates, as a group, can serve as a brake to keep the party from nominating a candidate who would be problematic or unacceptable to the broader electorate. Under the proposed rules, they say, their role would become so minimal as to practically disappear.

Among those expressing concern was Democratic strategist Donna Brazile. The former interim DNC chairwoman said the proposal would “dilute or mute” important voices.

“We will not be silenced,” Brazile wrote on Twitter last month. “My one vote is my voice.”

Kathleen Matthews chairs the Maryland Democratic Party. She said she generally supports “the range of reforms Tom is embracing to make the party more inclusive.”

“We realized it was important for the state party not to be seen as putting its finger on the scale,” she said. The state party, like the DNC, has been “trying to rebuild the trust with the progressives who might be called the Bernie voters,” she said.

But Matthews, a DNC member, said before the meeting that she was withholding judgment on restricting superdelegates’ influence. “I think the conversation is still ongoing,” she said.

Also deferring comment was Rep. Elijah E. Cummings. The Baltimore Democrat is a member and former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, which has expressed concern that reducing superdelegates’ authority could hurt minority participation.

Energizing the party’s progressive voters is critical to its success, analysts say.

“A bird can’t fly on one wing,” said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia. “Democrats have to find ways to accommodate both progressives and more mainstream liberals and centrists. The obvious way to do it is to let party members in each state and district choose someone who is ideologically positioned to win in that area.

“It’s tougher once we get to president again. There can only be one nominee, and it’s impossible to please everybody.”