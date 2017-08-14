House Speaker Busch: Time to remove Taney statue from State House

In the wake of a violent white supremacist rally in neighboring Virginia, House Speaker Michael E. Busch said Monday it’s time to take down Maryland’s most prominent monument to the Confederacy.

Busch said the statue of former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger B. Taney — author of the infamous 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to black people — should no longer preside over the front lawn of the Maryland State House.

“It certainly doesn’t belong there,” said Busch, a Democrat.

“It's the appropriate time to remove it,” he said. Leaving it in place after white supremacists openly rallied “would send a message that we condone what took place, that slavery is alright.”

Though there have long been calls by activists and some lawmakers to take down the statute or otherwise diminish its stature, Busch is the most powerful political leader to outright advocate for Taney’s removal.

He is also one of four members of the Maryland State House Trust, which oversees how the property is used and would need to vote on taking the statue down.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and Democratic Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller are also on the board. In the past, both have resisted efforts to take down the statute. Miller pushed to have Maryland African-American icons Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman installed exhibits within the State House instead. Hogan has called removal efforts an example of “political correctness run amok.”

Neither Miller nor Hogan responded to requests for comment Monday. The fourth member of the board is Charles L. Edson, chair of the Maryland Historical Trust’s board of trustees.

“There’s no precedent for anything like this,” said Elaine Bachmann, a State House historian and acting secretary of the Maryland State House Trust.

Bachmann said no major installation has ever been taken off the State House grounds.

The towering statue of Maryland Taney was erected on the east lawn in 1872 and has been controversial since then.

In response, historians as over time added monuments that add more context to Taney. In the 1990s, historians installed near the western entrance of a statute of Maryland-born Thurgood Marshall, who argued Brown v. Board of Education before the Supreme Court and went on to become the court’s first African-American justice. Plaques have also been installed at the base of Taney statue to provide historical context about the divisiveness of the Dred Scott decision.

Last year, a descendant of Taney met with Scott’s descendants in front of the Maryland statue to publicly issue an apology for the decision. The families said they support adding a statute of Scott rather than taking down Taney.

Elsewhere in Maryland, his likeness has been removed, most recently in March, when his bust was removed from Frederick City Hall.

