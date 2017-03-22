Bill curbing suspensions, expulsions of youngest Maryland students nears final approval

Shirl Struck of Baltimore had to quit working because her son, Noah, was getting suspended so often for acting out at the Patterson Park Public Charter School.

Noah is 6. He has autism.

"It didn't seem to me that suspension should ever be an option for them," the 49-year-old nurse said. "I mean, who suspends a 6-year-old?"

Students like Noah all over the state would be much less likely to face such discipline under legislation that appears on its way to passage by the Maryland General Assembly. The Senate passed legislation 32-15 Wednesday that would severely restrict the use of suspensions and expulsions for public school students statewide in pre-K, kindergarten and the first and second grades.

Similar legislation has already passed the House over strong Republican opposition. The bill's Senate sponsor says the two versions are close enough that final approval is nearly certain.

The legislation would put the force of law behind a policy the Maryland State Board of Education has tried to address through guidelines. For years, education advocates have decried the practice of sending young children home as a means of addressing their discipline problems. The legislation would do away with expulsion as a penalty in almost all cases and restrict the use of suspensions to narrow circumstances.

"Maryland for the past 10 years has been chipping away at at its school suspension problem," said Alyssa Fieo, director of legal advocacy for Disability Rights Maryland. "This is really a very positive and promising step if it passes."

The legislation would require schools to adopt other, less punitive methods of addressing behavioral problems in young children. Advocates hope it will motivate educators to deal with the reasons children act out rather than simply removing them from their premises.

"It forces the school systems to instead of taking the reflexive action of suspension or expulsion to focus more on the restorative aspect," said Sen. Will Smith, the lead Senate sponsor.

According to the Maryland State Department of Education, 2,363 students in pre-K through second grade were suspended during the 2015-2016 school year. Of those, 82 were in pre-K — including 11 in Baltimore and 15 in Prince George's County, both of which have overwhelmingly African-American majorities in their student populations.

Some other large jurisdictions have all but eliminated suspensions and expulsions in the lowest grades. Montgomery County, for instance, had no pre-K expulsions last year and only 11 for kindergarteners. Baltimore ousted 73 from kindergarten out of the 504 suspended or expelled statewide.

Supporters of the legislation say that while breakdowns of the data on suspensions of the youngest students are lacking, statistics on K-12 expulsions show that such discipline is meted out to African-Americans and children with disabilities at a disproportionate rate.

Fieo pointed to statistics showing that while African-Americans make up 34 percent of Maryland's school populations, black students account for 64 percent of suspensions. Meanwhile, she said, students with disabilities make up one-quarter of those suspended but only 11 percent of enrollment.

"We have to talk about the fact there is this implicit bias that exists," said Del. Brooke Lierman, the bill's House sponsor.

Parents and advocates insist that suspending a child of 4 to 7 years old does little good and much harm.

"I have yet to find any reports of a positive impact on behavior because of suspension or expulsion," said Lierman, a Baltimore Democrat. "If you're not going to school, you're not learning."

Struck, 49, said the impact of multiple suspensions on Noah was deeply demoralizing.

"What Noah has learned from it is that simply, 'I'm a bad kid,' and that's so far from true," Struck said. "He's not bad. He's autistic."

Struck, a single mother, said the suspensions became so frequent she had to quit her job and is now unemployed. She recalls meetings with Noah's principal at which the child would say he was bad and the principal didn't reassure him he was not.

"I don't think he knew what else to do," Struck said. She has since moved her son to the noncharter Moravia Road Elementary School, where he's off to a better start.

Zafar Shah's son, Zakir, was first suspended from kindergarten at Mount Washington Elementary School when he was 5. Shah said repeated suspensions last year for disruptive behavior took a toll on his son, who would later be diagnosed with a learning disability and an anxiety disorder.

"They were awful. He would tell me late at night at bedtime that 'it makes me feel so stupid when they drag me from the classroom," Shah said. "Because of his suspensions, he felt he didn't have a place there."

Zakir has since moved to Creative City Public Charter School, where Shah said he has found the principal more attuned to dealing with students' individual needs.

The legislation creates exceptions to the general rule forbidding expulsions and suspensions for the youngest students for cases in which a child brings a gun to school or when school officials and a mental health professional determine that the pupil poses an "imminent threat of serious harm" to other students or staff.

The voting broke mostly along party lines in both chambers, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed.

Republicans in the Senate criticized the standard as setting too high a bar for school officials to meet, but the Senate rejected an amendment to lower it.

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke said Republicans in that chamber thought there was value in suspensions because parents are required to meet with school officials to get their child reinstated.

"Most of us support the idea of ending suspensions for very young students, but not at the expense of eliminating required parental involvement," the Anne Arundel County Republican said.

Smith, a Montgomery County Democrat,, said the differences between the House and Senate bills are small.

"I'm confident the conference committee will come to some kind of good compromise," he said.

