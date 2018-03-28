Supreme Court to hear arguments in Maryland 'gerrymandering' case

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in a Maryland redistricting case that has the potential to reshape how congressional boundaries are drawn nationwide.

Seven Republican voters living in Maryland’s 6th Congressional District contend that the state’s 2011 redistricting violated their First Amendment rights because it amounted to retaliation for their reliable GOP support.

In a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans two to one, Maryland’s Democratic mapmakers have turned an eight-member House delegation that was split evenly between the parties in 2000 into one that now has seven Democrats and one Republican.

The 2011 map helped Democratic Rep. John Delaney oust Republican Rep. Roscoe Bartlett in the 6th District. That district now includes Democratic portions of Montgomery and Frederick counties as well as the heavily Republican Maryland panhandle.

The case, Benisek v. Lamone, is one of two before the court this term with the potential to change the national discussion around gerrymandering. The claimants’ novel argument is based on a concurring opinion written by Justice Anthony Kennedy in 2004. In that case, Kennedy wrote that the First Amendment could be used as a basis of a redistricting lawsuit if plaintiffs could argue that a state law resulted in a "disfavored treatment" of some voters based on their political views.

The case has been to the Supreme Court once before. Describing Maryland's congressional district map as a "crazy quilt," a unanimous court decided in 2015 that the litigation could go forward and be considered by a panel of lower court judges. The decision overturned a ruling that found the case did not meet the standard for convening that panel.

Filed in 2013, the lawsuit drew renewed interest last year after lawyers questioned former Gov. Martin O’Malley, a Democrat, and leaders of the General Assembly about the motivations behind the 2011 congressional redistricting. In a deposition, O’Malley acknowledged what was widely known but rarely said: that Maryland Democrats used the redistricting to flip the 6th Congressional District from a reliably Republican seat to one far more competitive for their party.

That assertion was reinforced this week by a cache of documents reviewed by The Baltimore Sun that showed state officials at the time raising concerns internally about the redistricting process.

O’Malley has since embraced the idea of nonpartisan redistricting commissions.

On that issue, O’Malley is in agreement with his successor. Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, has called for a nonpartisan redistricting commission, an idea Democrats in Annapolis have rejected. If Hogan wins a second term this year, it would give him considerable control over the 2021 redistricting, setting up a showdown with Democratic-controlled General Assembly.

