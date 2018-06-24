School shootings inspire Maryland students to write — or text — first letters to lawmakers

WASHINGTON — The letters and emails keep arriving in lawmakers’ offices, filled with worry, passion and exclamation points.

Some appear on traditional lined notebook paper, conveying a sense of innocence that belies the gravity of their authors’ purpose.

“Dear Senator Ben Cardin. Hi, I’m Diego Arancibia,” one Frederick middle schooler began. The boy asked the Maryland Democrat for better screening for guns at his school, “in case someone sneaks one in.”

Katheryne Dwyer, a Potomac eighth-grader, wrote Cardin that “the unimaginable already haunts my dreams at night.” Her question: “Is my life, and my best friend Tess’s life, and my little sister Caroline’s life, and the life of every single individual student a priority for you?”

Cardin and other members of Maryland’s congressional delegation say they’ve seen a sharp increase in letters, emails and faxes from young people in the four months since the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen say the number of messages related to gun violence they have received surged more than 3,000 percent in the month after a gunman killed 17 people in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

The appeals have continued through the deadly spring, after a 17-year-old boy killed a 16-year-old girl and wounded a boy at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County in March, and after a gunman at a Texas high school shot 10 people to death last month.

Not all the writers endorse gun control.

Brendan Sweet, a student at Prince George's Community College, wrote to Cardin and Rep. Andy Harris, the state’s lone Republican lawmaker, to express support for gun rights.

“I am a big believer in the Constitution,” he wrote to Cardin. “I do however, believe rights should be stripped from those that don't follow the law and that are proven mentally unstable.”

Jack Bennett, an eighth-grader at Oakdale Middle School in Frederick County, wrote Cardin that “teachers and other staff at the school should be better equipped and trained on noticing the signs before the shooting. Please don't vote to do anything dramatic to gun control laws.”

Officials and analysts see the letters as one element of a new activism among young people, led by the survivors of the Parkland shootings, who have become national figures on the debate over guns.

The Parkland survivors “have done something we really haven’t seen since the Vietnam War: Start a powerful social movement among high school and college students,” said Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia.

He said the movement could endure because “a structure and financial support have formed around the core. And tragically, one thing we know for sure is that there will be more mass shootings. The Parkland movement’s platform will reappear prominently each time another senseless massacre occurs.”

But Paul Brockman, a Maryland-based gun rights activist, said the student activists seem to have a naive belief in the power of regulation.

“I’m not sure, especially with the Parkland kids, how effective they’re going to be,” said Brockman, a member of The Patriot Picket.

“We enact these gun-free zone signs and pray and hope,” Brockman said. “They’ve come to believe the government can protect them by posting these signs instead of taking steps to either harden schools or — once they get out — to take steps to protect themselves.”

Some students said the shootings inspired them to learn more.

Megan Fitzpatrick, 12, researched homicide rates in Baltimore, not far from her Catonsville home, and emailed Gov. Larry Hogan about the “insane amounts of murders” tied to guns.

“I know as a student I do not want to be caught in a mass murder where I’ll have to see people I know and love shot right in school, the place where you are supposed to be the safest,” she wrote.

The Maryland students said they had never been moved to communicate with an elected official before. Fitzpatrick and Dwyer used programs that turn text into emails and delivers them to lawmakers.

Arancibia said his letter to Cardin was the first he had ever sent to anybody. Many in his generation are barely familiar with stamps and envelopes.

“It was a big thing for him,” said Melissa Arancibia-Levine, his mother. “Unfortunately, this is something we all have to worry about. His brother is in high school.”

Cardin’s response began: “Dear Mr. Arancibia.” The senator outlined his support for a ban on assault weapons and an expansion of background checks to include the sale of guns by private sellers.

Cardin said he pays less attention to how the correspondence arrives than to its content.

“To get a copied letter doesn’t mean that much to me other than volume,” the Democrat said. But whether it’s an email or a letter, he said, “I think to receive something that’s personal is pretty powerful. These kids are really engaged.”

Students said something changed for them after Parkland, and now, for the first time, politics feels close to home, even if they are too young to vote.

“The issue of school shootings mainly affects the children in schools,” Dwyer told The Baltimore Sun. “We’re the ones who go to the school and live with the day-to-day consequences. People saying ‘They’re just kids’ is an easy way to discredit a point.”

In January, the month before the Parkland shooting, Cardin’s office received 39 emails, faxes or letters related to “guns, gun violence and gun control,” aides said. The number jumped to 1,548 in February, followed by 656 in March and 183 in April.

Van Hollen’s office saw such messages rise from 99 in January to 3,066 in February to 1,746 in March and 4,052 in April.

“I’ve seen a big spike in student engagement on gun violence issues,” Van Hollen said. “I’ve seen it in terms of the mail and emails and phone calls, and the student participation in rallies and meetings on Capitol Hill.”

He said he believes the movement will translate into turning out more voters at election time.

Megan Fitzpatrick’s father sees a change in today’s youth.

“It’s a generation of kids who are very aware of their ability to be empowered,” Pete Fitzpatrick said. “I think of myself at 12, and my political issue was what pizza they had in the cafeteria.”

A spokeswoman for Hogan said the office received Megan’s email and was preparing a response.