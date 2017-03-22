Hogan pledges veto of bill that would limit Maryland school reforms

Gov. Larry Hogan is pledging to veto a bill moving through the General Assembly that would prevent the state from enacting controversial reforms for struggling schools that have been championed by the Republican governor and members of the state school board.

The bill would prevent the state from creating a new school district to govern the lowest-performing schools. It would also prohibit converting them into charter schools, giving the students vouchers to transfer to private schools or bringing in private managers for the schools.

Hogan plans to veto the bill, which could reach his desk before the legislature's session ends April 10.

"We will 100 percent veto it the moment it reaches the governor's desk," Hogan spokesman Doug Mayer said.

The bill has already passed the House of Delegates by a veto-proof margin and is scheduled to be considered by the full Senate beginning Thursday. The legislation is advancing at a rate that would give lawmakers enough time to override the governor's expected veto.

The bill would set limits for the state school board as it writes up a plan due in September to comply with the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which governs school improvement. The legislation defines how the state would identify the lowest-performing schools in need of improvement, as well as which tools the state can use to help those schools.

The governor's office contends the bill is an inappropriate overreach by the legislature into matters of education policy best handled by the state school board. The parameters for identifying and fixing low-performing schools lack accountability and prevent the state from taking meaningful actions to help schools, Mayer said.

Caption Hogan announces new bipartisan ban on fracking Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Governor Larry Hogan addressed the media on Friday afternoon to announce a new bipartisan ban on fracking for the state of Maryland. Caption Paid sick leave bill passes Senate Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video) Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and advocate Liz Richards express their satisfaction that the paid sick leave bill passed the Senate. (Erin Cox, Baltimore Sun video)

"This bill will only perpetuate the grossly unfair achievement gap in our state that the teachers' union seems obsessed with preserving," he said.

Supporters of the bill — including Democratic lawmakers and the state's teachers' union — argue it would ensure schools are judged by more than just standardized tests.

The legislation, dubbed the Protect Our Schools Act, would prevent the state from enacting "heavy-handed, radical solutions" such as privatizing neighborhood schools or transferring children to private schools, said Del. Eric Luedtke, one of the bill's lead sponsors.

Luedtke, a former middle school social studies teacher, said the legislators are not unfairly infringing on the role of the state board of education.

"The legislature sets the general guidelines — which is the goal we're trying to do with this bill — and let the state and local school boards work out the details," said Luedtke, a Montgomery County Democrat. He described the restrictions in the bill as "guard rails" to guide the state board.

The state school board — which is appointed by the governor — is opposed to the bill.

The legislation would "seriously encroach" upon the state board's work, board President Andy Smarick wrote to lawmakers.

Smarick wrote that the board has been working diligently on its plan to comply with the federal law, holding listening sessions and working with parents, teachers, local school board members and others. He raised concerns that if the bill passes and guides the state plan, it could be found unacceptable by federal education officials, putting at risk $220 million in annual funding for poor students.

The state school board is planning an emergency meeting in Baltimore Thursday afternoon to discuss the legislation.

Under the federal education law, the state must identify the schools that struggle most, including the bottom 5 percent of schools with high poverty rates known as Title I schools and high schools that don't graduate at least two-thirds of their students.

The federal law says those schools should be identified using a formula that weighs test scores as at least half of the measurement. The state school board has proposed weighing testing at 70 or 80 percent of the formula, while the Protect Our Schools Act puts testing at 55 percent.

The other factors can include measurements such as absenteeism, class sizes and access to classes that prepare students for college or careers.

"We've lived in a test-and-punish culture and it hasn't closed the gaps" in achievement, said Betty Weller, president of the Maryland State Education Association, which represents the state's public school teachers. "We know kids are not going to test their way out of poverty."

While it's not known yet which schools would end up on the low-performing list, advocates on both sides of the bill believe that it would likely include many Baltimore city public schools.

Once schools are identified as low-performing, the local school districts are required to come up with improvement plans that would be approved by the state. If those plans fail to show progress after a certain amount of time, the state can step in.

That's where it's important to limit the state's potential actions, said Sen. Craig Zucker, a Montgomery County Democrat who is also a lead sponsor of the bill.

Actions such as turning the low-performing schools over to private operators or assisting children in transferring to private schools should be off the table, Zucker said.

The focus should be on helping public schools, not "looking toward privatization without having a for-profit company take over," Zucker said. "We're the state of Maryland, we don't want other people to come in and tell us how to do things."

Supporters of the bill have said it's aimed at blocking the "Trump-DeVos-Hogan privatization agenda," referring to Republican President Donald J. Trump and his education secretary, Betsy DeVos, who is an avowed supporter of charter schools and vouchers for students to attend private schools.

Hogan is planning to appear with DeVos at an elementary school in Bethesda on Thursday morning.

The bill also would prohibit the state from putting the low-performing schools into a new, statewide "recovery" school district. Proponents of the idea point to such a district in Louisiana as an example to follow, while critics say that district has not worked. The Louisiana Recovery School District oversees 59 charter schools, primarily in New Orleans.