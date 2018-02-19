Parkland school shooting has led advocates to push for gun control measures like existing Maryland laws

With survivors of the Feb. 14 mass shooting in Parkland, Fla. — which killed 17 — and other advocates calling for Congress to take action to prevent future school shootings, gun laws like Maryland’s are being debated on a national scale.
Maryland, which already had tough gun laws compared with many other states, in 2013 became one of a few states that passed even stricter laws regulating firearms after the December 2012 massacre of 26 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
The pro-gun-control Brady Campaign ranks Maryland’s gun laws the seventh-strictest in the country.
These are some provisions of the 2013 law and previous statutes:
The 2013 law:
- Bans the sale or transfer of 45 firearms defined as assault weapons, including AR-15 models similar to that used in Parkland and other recent mass shootings. Individuals who owned such guns before Oct. 1, 2013, may continue to possess them.
- Bans the manufacturing, sale or transfer of detachable magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds of ammunition.
- Prohibits possession of so-called “cop-killer” bullets during the commission of a crime of violence.
- Creates a licensing system for possession of handguns under which individuals are required to undergo a criminal background check and to be fingerprinted. Applicants must certify under penalty of perjury that they are not prohibited by state of federal law from owning a handgun. Most applicants must complete a certified firearms training course.
- Requires gun dealers to keep records of all firearms transactions and the state police to inspect dealers’ inventory and records every two years.
- Restricts possession of firearms by individuals with a history of mental illness.
- Bans certain categories of people from owning rifles or shotguns, including those with criminal convictions, mental illnesses or drug addictions.
Previous laws:
- Prohibit sale and possession of 15 specific handguns classified as “assault pistols.”
- Ban people convicted of crimes involving violence or drugs from possessing regulated firearms, including the assault weapons whose sale was banned in 2013.
- Require firearms dealers to be licensed by the state.
- Require individuals carrying handguns, concealed or not, to obtain a permit from Maryland State Police, for which they must have a “good and substantial reason” to do so. In practice, few are issued such permits.
- Require handguns manufactured after 2002 and sold in Maryland to have internal trigger locks.
Source: Department of Legislative Services