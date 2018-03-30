Community role required in State Center redevelopment under Maryland General Assembly bill

Neighborhood participation would be required in any attempt to relaunch the stalled State Center redevelopment project in midtown Baltimore under legislation that the Maryland General Assembly approved Friday.

The Senate voted 45-1 to approve the House bill sponsored by Del. Cheryl Glenn, a Baltimore Democrat. The measure now goes to Gov. Larry Hogan.

The more than $1 billion project was put on hold shortly after Hogan took office. It is now tied up in lawsuits between the administration and the developer chosen under former Gov. Martin O’Malley.

The project is intended to breathe new life into a 28-acre parcel occupied by a state government office complex whose more than 50-year-old buildings are in a poor state of repair.

The bill calls for neighborhood groups to be consulted about any plans to revive the State Center project. It requires that state agencies be the lead tenants and that the project also include retail stores, offices, restaurants, a high-quality grocery store, adequate parking and green space.

Hogan spokeswoman Amelia Chasse said the governor will consider the bill when it reaches his desk.

